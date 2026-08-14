Admissions are closing soon for Batch 5 of the Executive Programme in Brand Management, offered by the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi. With the application window nearing closure, professionals looking to strengthen their understanding of contemporary brand building and strategic brand management are encouraged to apply at the earliest.
In a competitive and rapidly evolving marketplace, brand management has become more than a marketing function. Organisations increasingly need professionals who can understand consumers, identify market opportunities, build differentiated positioning and connect brand strategy with business goals.
The programme is designed to help participants build this broader perspective through an industry-oriented learning approach. It combines lectures, tutorials, real-world case studies, discussions and projects, enabling participants to understand how brand-management frameworks can be applied to practical business situations.
Delivered through live online sessions by IIT Delhi faculty and experienced industry experts, the programme is structured to support working professionals while helping them develop stronger capabilities in strategic brand thinking. Participants are exposed to core brand-management concepts, frameworks and applied strategies that can support decision-making across different business and market contexts.
The programme can be relevant for professionals working across marketing, product management, retail, entrepreneurship and related business functions, as well as academicians seeking greater practical exposure to contemporary branding approaches.
Key Programme Highlights
- Six-month Executive Programme in Brand Management offered by CEP, IIT Delhi
- Live online learning
- Sessions led by IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts
- Learning through case studies, discussions and projects
- Focus on core brand-management concepts, frameworks and applied strategies
- Programme commencement: 29 August 2026
- Programme fee: INR 1,20,000 + 18% GST
- Service Provider: Jaro Education
With the programme commencement approaching, eligible professionals looking to strengthen their strategic brand-management capabilities are encouraged to complete their applications at the earliest.
Apply Now for Batch 5 of the Executive Programme in Brand Management, offered by CEP, IIT Delhi.
This article has been produced on behalf of CEP, IIT Delhi by the empanelled service provider, JARO Education.