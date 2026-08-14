Samsung Electronics has strengthened its presence in the rapidly growing data centre infrastructure market with the completion of a new Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) manufacturing facility operated by FläktGroup in Pune, Maharashtra.

Samsung officials mentioned that the plant will produce advanced cooling systems for AI data centres and other mission-critical infrastructure, serving customers in India and across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Pune facility will manufacture cooling equipment for AI data centres. As these centres use more powerful servers, they need stronger systems to prevent overheating and maintain stable operations. This makes cooling an important requirement alongside computing equipment, electricity and network connections.

Pune plant targets AI cooling demand

Located close to Mumbai and major logistics infrastructure, the Pune facility is designed to improve delivery times for domestic customers and export markets across Asia-Pacific. The plant covers approximately 13,826 square metres, including production lines, offices and auxiliary facilities. Samsung said the facility moved from equipment installation to mass production in just six months.

FläktGroup plans to raise annual production capacity at the plant to as many as 6,500 HVAC units. The company has not disclosed the investment amount in Samsung’s announcement, although FläktGroup had earlier identified the Pune expansion as a €5.7-million (Rs 62.7 crore) project.

The facility is expected to support both India-focused manufacturing and regional exports. Its location gives Samsung and FläktGroup access to industrial supply chains, ports, airports and transport networks serving western India and international markets.

Cooling systems for high-density data centres

The Pune plant will manufacture a portfolio of FläktGroup systems, including Air Handling Units (AHUs), Fan Wall Units (FWUs) and Computer Room Air Handlers (CRAHs). These products are designed for AI data centres, hyperscale facilities, colocation campuses and other infrastructure where uninterrupted temperature and air-quality management is essential.

AHUs use chilled water to cool indoor environments while helping maintain air quality. They are widely used in data centres, commercial buildings and other large facilities. In an AI data centre, AHUs help regulate the conditions around server halls and supporting infrastructure.

use chilled water to cool indoor environments while helping maintain air quality. They are widely used in data centres, commercial buildings and other large facilities. In an AI data centre, AHUs help regulate the conditions around server halls and supporting infrastructure. FWUs use multiple high-capacity fans to remove heat from server environments efficiently. Their modular design supports large-scale cooling requirements and helps data centre operators manage changing thermal loads as computing capacity expands.

use multiple high-capacity fans to remove heat from server environments efficiently. Their modular design supports large-scale cooling requirements and helps data centre operators manage changing thermal loads as computing capacity expands. CRAHs provide precise control over temperature, humidity and air quality for mission-critical IT equipment. This precision is particularly important in AI facilities, where advanced processors operate at high utilisation levels and generate substantial heat.

According to the company’s earlier expansion announcement, FläktGroup’s wider Pune product plan also includes CRAH and CRAC units, coolant distribution units and heating and cooling coils.

First new FläktGroup plant after acquisition

The Pune facility is the first new FläktGroup manufacturing facility to become operational since Samsung completed its acquisition of the HVAC specialist in November 2025.

Samsung held a ceremony at the facility attended by Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of the Digital Appliance Business, FläktGroup CEO David Dorney, executives from both companies; and representatives of major customers. More than 100 people participated in the event.

“The completion of the production line in Pune, India, marks a significant milestone in expanding our HVAC supply beyond India to the broader Asia-Pacific region,” Cheolgi Kim said.

“By combining Samsung’s AI and platform technologies with FläktGroup’s HVAC expertise, we will deliver exceptional value to a diverse range of customers, including AI data centres,” Kim added.

The acquisition gives Samsung access to FläktGroup’s expertise in air management, critical cooling and HVAC engineering. Samsung will now global manufacturing capabilities, technology platforms and an established international sales network.

India manufacturing and regional exports

Samsung’s new Pune plant is part of its plan to expand HVAC manufacturing and build a wider supply chain in India. The facility will complement FläktGroup’s existing plant in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Together, the two plants are expected to supply customers in India and other Asia-Pacific markets.

Local production is in line with the government’s Make in India policy. Manufacturing cooling equipment within the country could reduce dependence on imports and make technical support, maintenance and replacement services more accessible. It may also allow data centre operators to adapt equipment to local weather and infrastructure conditions.

For data centre developers, domestic production could improve equipment availability and reduce delays in installation. Access to nearby manufacturing and service teams may also help with maintenance and repairs. These factors are relevant as operators build facilities under tight timelines and seek to maintain uninterrupted operations.

Cooling becomes a data centre priority

AI data centres use large numbers of powerful processors. These systems consume substantial electricity and generate considerable heat, increasing the need for reliable cooling. Cooling is therefore becoming an important investment for data centre owners and cloud service providers. The design and efficiency of cooling systems can affect electricity use, equipment reliability and the amount of computing capacity that can be installed in a facility.

For hyperscale and colocation operators, cooling is closely linked to rack density, power consumption and operating costs. FläktGroup supplies cooling systems for enterprise, hyperscale and high-performance computing facilities.

Samsung plans to use FläktGroup’s manufacturing and sales network to expand research, strengthen supply chains and combine the two companies’ products and services. The Pune plant is part of this wider HVAC strategy and will serve data centres, commercial buildings and other critical facilities.