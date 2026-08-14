Electrical equipment manufacturer Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TARIL) has secured large orders from the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (TRANSCO) for the manufacturing of transformers.

In TARIL’s parlance, large orders are those valued at Rs 100-Rs 500 crore.

TARIL-TRANSCO: Order details

Under the scope of work, TARIL will carry out the manufacturing and related work of transformers for TRANSCO. The domestic order is scheduled for delivery within the next 13 months, the company said in its regulatory filing.

TRAIL has clarified that its promoter/promotor group companies do not have any interest in the entities awarding the contracts, and the said contracts do not fall within related party transactions.

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TARIL Share price

Following the order wins, TRAIL’s stock was up nearly 3% on the NSE in Friday’s intraday session. Over the past month, its share price has fallen around 11%, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of more than 11%.

About the company

TARIL is engaged in the business of designing and manufacturing various kinds of transformers, including high-voltage power transformers, distribution transformers, and electrical reactors used across power transmission grids and heavy industries. The company is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.