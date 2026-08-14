Passengers planning journeys during the Ganpati festival 2026 will have more travel options. Western Railway has announced additional trips of several special trains connecting Mumbai and Gujarat with destinations including Thokur, Udhna, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi and Kudal.

Western Railway, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated the additional services are being launched “in view of passenger convenience and the additional rush of passengers during the Ganpati festival.”

As per the official updates, bookings for the additional trips of Train Nos 09110, 09013, 09019, 09114, 09022, 09124 and 09030 will commence at 8 am on August 15, 2026, at PRS counters and through the IRCTC website.

Mumbai passengers get more Thokur, Sawantwadi Road options

Train No. 09013 Mumbai Central-Thokur Special gets an additional trip on September 8. The weekly service departs Mumbai Central at 10:45 pm on Tuesday and reaches Thokur at 8:50 am the next day. Return Train No.09014 Thokur-Mumbai Central gets an additional trip on September 9, leaving at 11 pm and reaching Mumbai Central at 7:40 am the next day.

Train No. 09019 Mumbai Central-Sawantwadi Road Special gets an additional trip on September 9. It leaves Mumbai Central at 10:45 pm on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, reaching Sawantwadi Road at 2:30 pm the next day.

Return Train No. 09020 gets an additional trip on September 10, leaving Sawantwadi Road at 4:50 am on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and reaching Mumbai Central at 8:10 pm.

More special trips between Gujarat and Ratnagiri

Train No. 09114 Vadodara-Ratnagiri Special gets additional trips on September 8 and 22, leaving Vadodara at 11:15 am on Tuesday and reaching Ratnagiri at 12:30 am the next day. Return Train No. 09113 gets additional trips on September 9 and 23, leaving Ratnagiri at 1:30 am on Wednesday and reaching Vadodara at 5:30 pm.

Bi-weekly Train No. 09110 Vishvamitri-Ratnagiri also gets an additional trip on September 9. It leaves Vishvamitri at 10 am on Wednesday and Saturday and reaches Ratnagiri at 12:30 am the next day.

Return Train No. 09109 gets an additional trip on September 10, departing Ratnagiri at 1:30 am on Thursday and Sunday and reaching Vishvamitri at 5:30 pm.

Weekly Train No. 09124 Vishvamitri-Ratnagiri gets an additional trip on September 7, departing at 5:55 am and arriving at 8 pm. Train No. 09123 Ratnagiri-Vishvamitri also gets an additional trip on September 7, leaving at 9 pm and reaching Vishvamitri at 11:45 am the next day.

Udhna and Kudal services: check additional dates

Train No. 09022 Udhna-Ratnagiri Special gets an additional trip on September 10, leaving Udhna at 8:05 am and reaching Ratnagiri at 8 pm. On the return journey, Train No. 09021 Ratnagiri-Udhna gets an additional trip on September 10, departing at 9 pm and arriving at 10:20 am the next day.

Train No.09030 Kudal-Ratnagiri Special gets an additional trip on September 14, departing Kudal at 2:50 pm and reaching Ratnagiri at 2:30 am the next day. On its return trip, Train No. 09029 Ratnagiri-Kudal gets an additional trip on September 15, leaving Ratnagiri at 3:10 am and reaching Kudal at 4:15 am.

Western Railways also mentioned that these services will operate special trains at special fares. Passengers have been advised to check the detailed stoppages and train composition on the railway’s official enquiry platform before planning their journey.