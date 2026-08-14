Bharat Dynamics (BDL) reported its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit at Rs 118.79 crore, rising from Rs 18.35 crore reported in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, net profit increased 4.96% from Rs 113.18 crore reported in Q4FY26.

Revenue from operations of Bharat Dynamics also increased 144.81% YoY to Rs 565.74 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 231.09 crore in Q1FY26.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue increased by 15.78% from Rs 488.62 crore reported in Q4FY26.

Bharat Dynamics’s total income doubles

BDL’s total income rose to Rs 675.68 crore in the June quarter from Rs 334.79 crore in the year-ago period. Other income also increased to Rs 103.44 crore from Rs 86.86 crore during the same period.

About BDL

Bharat Dynamics (BDL), headquartered in Hyderabad, was incorporated on July 16, 1970, as a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, with the objective of creating a manufacturing base for guided missile systems and allied equipment for the Indian Armed Forces. Over the years, BDL has evolved into a multi-product, multi-location defence manufacturer, working with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and foreign original equipment manufacturers to manufacture and supply missiles and allied defence systems. Its product portfolio includes surface-to-air missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, underwater weapons, launchers, countermeasure systems and test equipment, while the company also undertakes missile refurbishment and life-extension programmes.

Bharat Dynamics share price

The share price of Bharat Dynamics has gained 2.22% in last three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, BDL stock declined 6.55% so far this year.