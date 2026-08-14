Road users travelling between Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh are set to benefit from a major highway upgrade, with the Centre approving Rs 2,386.08 crore to broaden sections of two National Highways in Rajasthan.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) stated in its official social media post that approval has been sanctioned to upgrade the Sadhuwali-Banwala section of NH-954 and the Banwala-Hanumangarh section of NH-54 to four lanes with paved shoulders.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared details of the approval in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The project is expected to reduce congestion in populated areas, save travel time and enhance road safety, while strengthening connectivity between Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

How will the highway upgrade help commuters?

As per MoRTH, upgrading the highways sections will make it possible to divert traffic from populated areas, helping in easing congestion in Lalgarh Jattan, Hanumangarh and Pakka Saharna.

Gadkari mentioned that the upgrade would result in “significant savings in travel time and improved road safety,” along with improving overall operational efficiency of the corridor.

The proposed four-lane configuration with paved shoulders will also increase road capacity along the upgraded sections.

Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh connectivity to get a major boost

The project will enhance road connectivity between Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh, two major district headquarters in Rajasthan.

As per the ministry, the corridor is projected to strengthen regional connectivity and support tourism by providing better access to important destinations in both districts.

In Sri Ganganagar district, the project is expected to boost access to Balaji Dham, Gauri Shankar Temple and Fort Rajwada.

In Hanumangarh district, travellers are expected to get better connectivity to Bhatner Fort, Brahmani Mata Temple and Kalibangan Museum.

Rajasthan CM welcomes Rs 2,386 crore highway approval

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, in a separate post on X, welcomed the approval and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Sharma further added that the project would help facilitate safe transportation in Rajasthan and provide smoother connectivity between Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

He also mentioned that the highway upgrade would reduce traffic pressure in Lalgrah Jattan and Pakka Saharana and make it easier to reach major tourist destinations like Kalibangan Mueseum and Bhatner Fort.

Once upgraded, the two highway sections are likely to benefit local commuters as well as through traffic by reducing congestion in populated stretches and improving road connectivity across northern Rajasthan.