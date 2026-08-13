Mumbai commuters now have a new interchange option in the eastern suburbs with the Chembur Metro Station on Metro Line 2B now open. The station brings Metro, suburban railway and Monorail connectivity together at Chembur, making it easier for passengers to switch between the three public transport networks.

The Chembur station is part of Metro Line 2B (Phase 1A). Announcing its opening, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) mentioned that the station marks another step towards strengthening connectivity in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

“Mumbai moves forward! Chembur Metro Station is now open, marking another important milestone in strengthening Mumbai’s eastern suburban connectivity,” MMRDA stated in a post on X.

One station, three networks: What changes for commuters?

One of the biggest benefits for passengers is the station’s integration with Chembur Suburban Railway Station and the Mumbai Monorail, bringing three models of public transport together in the area



MMRDA also called Chembur as “One station. Three networks.” As per the authority, the integration is intended to make everyday interchanges simpler and more convenient for commuters.



The information shared by MMRDA on X also identifies the nearby VNP and RC Marg Junction Monorail Station, highlighting Metro-Monorail connectivity available in the area.

Mumbai Metro Line 2B: Which section is operational?

As per the route map released by MMRDA, the Mandale-Chembur section is now functional.

The operational network depicted by MMRDA covers Mandale, Deonar, Mankhurd, Diamond Garden, Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chembur.

The remaining Chembur-DN Nagar section has been marked as “coming soon” by the authority.

Once the entire corridor is commissioned, Metro Line 2B is likely to connect areas including Mandale, Deonar, Mankhurd, Kurla, BKC, Chembur, Bandra and DN Nagar.

How much travel time could Metro Line 2B save?

MMRDA stated that once Metro Line 2b is fully commissioned, journeys on the corridor are likely to become 50-70% faster. The authority also expects the completed line to help reduce congestion and vehicular pollution.

Once fully operational, Metro Line 2B is projected to provide integration with four Metro lines, the Monorail and the Western and Central Railway networks, as per MMRDA.

The 50-70% is MMRDA’s projection for the fully commissioned Metro Line 2B rather than specifically for journeys using the newly opened Chembur station.

Which major roads are accessible from Chembur Metro Station?

The station also boosts access to several major road corridors serving Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

According to MMRDA, these include the Eastern Express Highway, Sion-Panvel Highway, Dr. C.G. Road, Eastern Freeway, Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and R.C. Marg.

The authority also stated that the connectivity will strengthen movement across the eastern suburbs while reducing congestion and travel time.

QR tickets, smart cards, and key facilities commuters will get

Chembur Metro Station comprises several passenger-focused facilities. Commuters can use QR-based ticketing and smart cards. Passengers can also avail services like escalators and elevators within the station.

Other facilities underlined by MMRDA include CCTV surveillance, accessibility provisions and first-aid facilities.

MMRDA described the station as “ Accessible. Inclusive. Designed for Everyone.”

Chembur Metro Station’s green features

Sustainability features have also been installed into the station’s design.

As per the MMRDA, the station has been designed to achieve 75% natural daylight and uses 100% LED lighting, with the authority predicting energy savings of up to 40%.

The station is also rooftop-solar-ready and has water-efficient systems as part of its green-building design.