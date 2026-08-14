The Indian Navy recently launched Indian Naval Ship (INS) Shruti in Kolkata, the second Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV). ‘Shruti’ is an indigenously designed and built offshore patrol vessel intended to augment the Navy’s existing fleet for a wide range of missions.

Its role will extend beyond conventional patrol duties to include maritime surveillance and interdiction, search and rescue, protection of offshore assets and installations, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, anti-piracy operations, monitoring of vital sea lanes, as well as special operations and counter-infiltration.

The NGOPVs will also be available for mine-warfare missions and their multi-role design gives the Navy flexibility to deploy them across India’s coastal waters, exclusive economic zone and wider areas of the Indian Ocean Region.

The vessels are also expected to support convoy operations, non-combatant evacuation, hospital support, communications intelligence and fleet-maintenance missions.

‘Shruti’ Marks GRSE's Next Milestone in Indigenous Warship Building Kolkata (11 Aug, 2026): Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, added another milestone to its… pic.twitter.com/eqieeK7jWQ — GRSE – Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (@OfficialGRSE) August 11, 2026

Long-range vessel for multiple missions

The NGOPVs are approximately 113 metres long, have a beam of 14.6 metres and displace around 3,000 tonnes. They can reach speeds of up to 23 knots and have an endurance of about 8,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots. The vessels are intended to support the protection of shipping and offshore infrastructure in an environment where India relies on sea routes for energy, raw materials, manufactured goods and other essential supplies.

“The Navy’s responsibility is not only to defend our national interests, but also to ensure freedom of navigation, security of our sea lanes, and the uninterrupted flow of energy and essential goods to and from India,” Vice Admiral Sanjay Sadhu said.

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Parallel construction at GRSE and GSL

GRSE is building four NGOPVs, with Shruti being the second vessel launched from its Kolkata yard. GSL is constructing the remaining vessels under the programme. The work at both shipyards is intended to expand production capacity and support the scheduled delivery of the ships.

The programme is also generating demand for domestic suppliers of steel, marine engines, electrical systems, communications equipment, navigation systems, surveillance technology, software and maintenance services. These capabilities could be applied to future destroyers, frigates, survey vessels and support ships.

A PIB report said 51 large ships worth approximately Rs 90,000 crore were under construction in Indian shipyards. It also reported that nearly 67% of the Navy’s capital acquisition contracts had gone to Indian industry over the previous decade.

‘Shruti’ draws from India’s Vedic heritage

The name ‘Shruti’ refers to the four Vedas, which were preserved through oral tradition. The ship’s crest includes the constellation of Ursa Major and a red-and-white lighthouse. The constellation represents vigilance and guidance, while the lighthouse refers to direction and watchkeeping.

𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐢 𝐢𝐧 𝐊𝐨𝐥𝐤𝐚𝐭𝐚🚢 West Bengal: 'Shruti', a Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel built for the #IndianNavy, was inaugurated at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers. The 113-metre-long vessel is designed for prolonged maritime operations and… pic.twitter.com/kkFIaRsU3n — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 11, 2026

What is the role of ‘SHRUTI’ in Indian Ocean security?

The NGOPVs are expected to operate against threats including piracy, smuggling, illegal fishing, infiltration, trafficking and risks to offshore infrastructure. Their endurance and surveillance capabilities will help the Navy maintain a regular presence in coastal and offshore areas.

Shruti can also support maritime accident relief, evacuation, medical assistance and the protection of merchant shipping. It will operate alongside India’s wider fleet of aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, submarines, survey vessels, anti-submarine warfare craft and support ships.

Indigenous construction and naval modernisation

The NGOPV programme is part of India’s effort to reduce dependence on imported naval platforms. Domestic construction gives the Navy greater control over design changes, repairs, upgrades and lifecycle support, while reducing exposure to overseas supply restrictions and vendor delays.

The indigenous shipbuilding base now includes hull construction, propulsion auxiliaries, electrical systems, combat-management systems, communications, sensors, sonar, electronic warfare and naval weapons. Public-sector undertakings, private companies, start-ups, universities and micro, small and medium enterprises are involved in these areas.

The Indian Naval Indigenisation Plan 2015-2030 provides a framework for reducing import dependence across the “Float, Move and Fight” categories. The Navy has worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation, defence companies, private industry and academic institutions through initiatives such as the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation, SPRINT, iDEX, the SRIJAN portal and Positive Indigenisation Lists.

More than 100 warships have been designed and built domestically with support from the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, according to the PIB report. Shruti is an offshore patrol vessel rather than a frontline destroyer or frigate, but its construction reflects the wider move towards Indian-designed and Indian-built naval platforms.