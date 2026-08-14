Indian benchmark indices remained under pressure in midday trade on Friday, August 14, with the Nifty 50 hovering around 24,345 and the BSE Sensex near 77,843. Stocks like LG Electronics India, and Galaxy Surfactants were among the prominent gainers after strong quarterly performances, while several railway-related stocks traded lower.

Technocraft Ventures also made a strong market debut, listing at a premium of more than 34% to its issue price. Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

LG Electronics India

LG Electronics India Ltd. share price rallied nearly 9% by midday after the company reported a 27% year-on-year increase in Q1 FY27 net profit to Rs 652 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 7,233 crore. EBITDA increased 26% to Rs 904 crore and the operating margin expanded to 12.50% from 11.44%, supported by higher volumes, premium products and stronger home entertainment demand.

Apex Frozen Foods

Stock price of Apex Frozen Foods jumped nearly 17% by midday after Q1 FY27 EBITDA nearly doubled to Rs 31 crore from Rs 16 crore a year earlier, while profit after tax increased 137% to Rs 21 crore. Revenue remained broadly flat year-on-year at Rs 256 crore, but improved sharply on a sequential basis, while the EBITDA margin doubled to 12% from 6%.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price plummeted 5% after the company reported 80% YoY drop in Q1 results. JLR volumes were impacted by temporary supply constraints, including a fire at a major component supplier at the start of the quarter, resulting in a 10% YoY decline. EBIT margins contracted to 2.8% in Q1FY27 from 4.0% in Q1FY26, due to lower volumes and higher VME costs (above our est. -0.5%). Many brokerages have put out a cautious report after the Q1 performance.

Galaxy Surfactants

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. share price surged 20% by midday and hit its upper circuit after consolidated net profit increased 110% year-on-year to Rs 166 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations rose 39% to Rs 1,782 crore from Rs 1,278 crore, with the company reporting record quarterly profitability despite feedstock price volatility and supply-chain disruptions linked to developments in West Asia.

Railway Stocks

Stock price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation declined 1.32% by midday, while SAIL fell 0.94%, BEML declined 1.43%, IRFC slipped 0.71%, RVNL fell 0.81%, RailTel declined 0.95% and RITES dropped 0.87%. The Nifty India Railways PSU Index was down 0.70%, with weakness spread across several constituents despite Indian Railways reporting 1.46% growth in Q1 FY27 freight loading to 419.08 million tonnes.

Technocraft Ventures

Technocraft Ventures share price listed at a premium of 34.43% on the BSE and 33.96% on the NSE against its Rs 212 IPO issue price, extending gains after listing. The Rs 251.88 crore IPO was subscribed 38.69 times, with proceeds from the fresh issue earmarked largely for working capital. The EPC company undertakes infrastructure projects covering water and wastewater, roads, highways, transmission and urban infrastructure across several states.

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LEAP India

LEAP India share price listed at a premium of 4.40% on the BSE and 4.33% on the NSE against its Rs 159 IPO issue price. The Rs 2,480 crore IPO was subscribed 8.38 times, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 2,000 crore. Proceeds from the fresh issue are intended mainly for repayment or prepayment of borrowings and working capital requirements.