Virender Sehwag meets women’s cricket team players; SEE PIC

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag met the members of the Indian women’s cricket team on Saturday and shared an image on his Twitter handle. The women’s cricket team had performed incredibly well to reach the final of the recently concluded ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and even though it failed to lift the trophy, the team did win a lot of hearts. Since returning from the campaign the team has been going places and meeting several eminent personalities in India. The news of his meeting with the women cricket team members including the star performers Harmanpreet Kaur and Jhulan Goswami was confirmed by Sehwag when he shared the image on the micro-blogging website.

“What a joy and pleasure to meet these wonderful girls who make us so proud.@ImHarmanpreet, @vedakmurthy08 Jhulan, Ekta, Poonam & Rajeshwari,” Sehwag wrote as the caption of the image. The players, of course, were delighted to meet the batting legend. Harmanpreet Kaur who played a sensational knock of 171 runs in the semi-final against Australia thanked Sehwag for meeting the players and added that it was a pleasure to entertain the entertainer. “Thank You @virendersehwag Paaji for hosting us, It was our pleasure to Entertain the Entertainer,” she wrote.

Here are the tweets:

What a joy and pleasure to meet these wonderful girls who make us so proud.@ImHarmanpreet , @vedakmurthy08 Jhulan, Ekta,Poonam & Rajeshwari pic.twitter.com/2oG1oXbHvf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2017

Thank You @virendersehwag Paaji for hosting us, It was our pleasure to Entertain the Entertainer. ???? http://t.co/niM14p8l5e — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) August 4, 2017

Mithali Raj-led team had a wonderful outing in the ICC Women’s cricket World Cup where they defeated strong teams like Australia and South Africa. The tournament saw the players emerge as stars when they smashed quite a few brilliant innings. Young Smiri Manadhana lit up the campaign in the beginning of the campaign while Harmanpreet Kaur stood out for her match-winning 171 against Australia in the semi-finals of the World Cup.