Two drunk men die after falling into 2,000-feet deep gorge, watch video

They had gone for a picnic at the Kavlesad Point where the incident took place on the evening of July 31. (Youtube)

Two men, who were in an inebriated state, died after they fall into a 2,000 feet deep valley in Amboli Ghat in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. The entire episode was captured on camera and the video went viral on social media. The deceased persons were identified as Imran Garadi (26) and Pratap Rathod (21). According to police, a group of seven, including Imran and Pratap, had gone for a picnic at the Kavlesad Point where the incident took place on the evening of July 31, as per mid-day.com

The victims and their friends worked at a poultry farm in Kolhapur. It is learnt that while others left the Kawale Saad Point after spending some time, Garadi and Rathod lingered back. When they didn’t join the group, their friends approached Sawantwadi police, as per PTI. The video footage showed that both of them laughing and talking, when, at one point, one of them lost his foot grip and the other tried to grab him.

Watch the video here

Disturbing visuals: Two drunk men fall to death from Amboli Ghat in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/qaKAJUmwsb — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 4, 2017

According to PTI, the bodies were spotted down in the valley, but were yet to be recovered due to heavy rain and water cascading down the hill and mist made the operation difficult, the officer said. Police has also roped in Hill Riders from Sangli and Summit Adventures from Kolhapur to carry out the search operation.