Share Market Today LIVE, 29th October 2026: The GIFT Nifty was slightly higher in early trade on Thursday, October 28, indicating a positive start for Indian equities. The GIFT Nifty was up 44.5 points, or 0.2%, at 22,777.50 points.
Crude oil prices edged slightly lower this morning but remained significantly elevated at over $114 per barrel. Asian markets have opened broadly higher this morning. The US Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.75% to 4%, as widely expected. Following this, the US bond yields moved higher.
On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 352.64 points lower, or 0.48%, to settle at 73,246.03, while the Nifty 50 declined 50.90 points, or 0.22%, to close at 22,698.85.
COMEX silver was trading 0.23% lower at $53.545 per ounce in early trade on Thursday.
Silver prices in India were at Rs 194.64 per gram on Thursday.
COMEX gold was slightly lower at around $4,048.90 per ounce in early trade on Thursday.
The rate for 24-carat gold today in India is Rs 1,43,740 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,07,805 per 10 grams. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,36,618.97.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) , which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 102.25. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar with major currencies.
The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, and others.
On October 28, the Indian rupee ended at 95.22 against the US dollar.
US stock futures fell on Thursday morning. S&P 500 futures declined 0.5% and Nasdaq-100 futures slumped 1.2%. However, Dow Jones futures were 116.77 points higher, or 0.23%.
US Markets on Wednesday
US stocks ended higher on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended 0.28% higher at 7,743.98 points. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.27% higher at 26,549.85 points.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 97.53 points, or 0.19%, and ended at 52,475.10 points.
The US Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.75% to 4%, as persistent inflation continues to complicate the outlook for monetary policy.
The central bank said inflation remains elevated and upgraded its assessment of the economy, indicating that further rate hikes could be considered depending on how inflation evolves. Higher energy costs, tariffs, strong consumer spending and demand from the artificial intelligence industry have added to price pressures.
Crude oil prices were lower in early trading on Thursday, with Brent crude oil hovering at $114.52 per barrel.
The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were 0.8% lower at $101.97 per barrel.
Asian markets opened broadly higher on Thursday, October 29. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.11% while the Kosdaq fell nearly 1%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.6% while the broader Topix was flat.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.5% higher.