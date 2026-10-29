Share Market Today LIVE, 29th October 2026: The GIFT Nifty was slightly higher in early trade on Thursday, October 28, indicating a positive start for Indian equities. The GIFT Nifty was up 44.5 points, or 0.2%, at 22,777.50 points.

Crude oil prices edged slightly lower this morning but remained significantly elevated at over $114 per barrel. Asian markets have opened broadly higher this morning. The US Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.75% to 4%, as widely expected. Following this, the US bond yields moved higher.

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 352.64 points lower, or 0.48%, to settle at 73,246.03, while the Nifty 50 declined 50.90 points, or 0.22%, to close at 22,698.85.

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