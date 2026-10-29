Amazon has cut around 250 jobs in its devices and services unit as the company looks to reduce costs and make its operations more efficient, Reuters reported. The layoffs come after weeks of product launches, including new Kindle e-readers and tablet computers.

The job cuts were announced on Wednesday and mainly affect software development roles, Reuters reported. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the decision, saying, “We’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles.”

Speaking to Reuters, a person familiar with the matter said the cuts affected no more than 250 jobs, mainly in software development.

The latest layoffs come weeks after Amazon reduced its workforce in another part of the business. Earlier in October, the company cut around 1,000 jobs, mainly in its core retail division.

Amazon is due to report its third-quarter earnings after the US stock market closes on Thursday.

Amazon says job cuts will help it work more efficiently

Amazon said the layoffs were aimed at helping the company “operate more efficiently and better align with our product roadmap,” according to the spokesperson.

The company announced another set of products on Wednesday, including a new alarm clock and a photo frame powered by its Alexa voice assistant.

As part of its usual process, Amazon informed employees about the job cuts through text messages and emails sent early Wednesday morning.

One such message, seen by Reuters, was sent by Cherie Robinson, a human resources vice president in Amazon’s devices and services unit. Robinson said the company had carried out “a thorough review of our structure”, which led to the decision to cut jobs.

The company has been investing in consumer devices and digital services as it looks to strengthen the range of connected products and services it offers customers. At the same time, it has been reviewing its teams, costs and business structure.

Amazon is scheduled to announce its third-quarter financial results after the US stock market closes on Thursday. Investors will be watching the results for signs of how its different businesses are performing.

Amazon’s sales and profits rise

Amazon’s financial results for the second quarter of 2026 showed strong growth in sales and operating income.

Net sales rose 20% to $200.6 billion in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $167.7 billion in the same period a year earlier. Operating income increased to $27.5 billion from $19.2 billion.

The company’s operating cash flow for the 12 months ended June 30, 2026, rose 33% to $161.4 billion, compared with $121.1 billion in the previous 12-month period.

Amazon expands its AI business

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy spoke about the company’s cloud computing and artificial intelligence growth while announcing its second-quarter results.

“AWS is booming, growing 36.7% year-over-year in Q2, our fastest growth in 18 quarters, and our AI and Chips businesses each eclipsed run rates of more than $25 billion,” Jassy said.

AWS, or Amazon Web Services, is the company’s cloud computing business.

Amazon also highlighted the addition of more than 10 fully managed foundation models to Amazon Bedrock, its platform for building AI applications. The models listed in the company’s second-quarter earnings release included OpenAI’s GPT-5.6, Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5, Google DeepMind’s Gemma 4 and SpaceXAI’s Grok 4.3.

The job cuts come as Amazon continues to invest in new devices, cloud computing and AI while reviewing its workforce and spending.