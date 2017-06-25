PM Narendra Modi US visit: PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with top CEOs

PM Narendra Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the US, will also interact with 20 leading CEOs

PM Narendra Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet CEOs of top US multinational companies like Amazon, Apple, Caterpillar, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart and Google, on Sunday during his visit to the US, an Indian Express report has said. The meetings are in addition to the CEOs’ Round Table that the prime minister will host on Sunday before meeting US President Donald Trump on Monday. He is scheduled to meet, Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Tim Cook (Apple), Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson), Jim Umpleby (Caterpillar), Sundar Pichai (Google) and Doug McMillon (Walmart).

“That the top political leadership of the country is making efforts for one-on-one meetings is a clear attempt to sell India as an investment destination. That it may be a repeat meeting for many of these CEOs also underscores their continued interest in India. The PM’s signal is that these investors should always view India positively. Investment is the lone thing on his mind and the PM is likely to seek their cooperation for the rapid economic changes taking place in the country,” an official was quoted as saying by the paper.

Upon reaching at the airport, the prime minister was greeted by a group of people from the Indian community, witing to have a glimpse of him him outside a high-security hotel where he is staying during his visit to the country, a PTI report said. As his motocade arrived , he got out of his car and walked straight to the group of people, waving his hand.

Close to 600 members of the community are expected to attend the event.

#WATCH Indians gather at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC to welcome PM Narendra Modi chant “Modi-Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki jai” pic.twitter.com/wuKz0gv0fI — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

The prime minister will be hosted by President Donald Trump tomorrow at the White House . Two leaders are likely to spend about five hours togetherbeginning with their bilateral discussion, delegation level talks, a reception and a working dinner, the PTI report said.