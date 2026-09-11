National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO is no longer a distant plan. The exchange is now just days away from opening its much-awaited issue. The official announcement of the price and the issue size is likely on Friday.

The latest Reuters report indicates that the issue size may be cut 15%, and Financialexpress.com sources indicate that the tentative issue price band is likely to be between Rs 1,700- 1,800 per share. Moreover, there is an interesting twist. The exchange where companies normally get listed will have to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The grey market premium (GMP) stood at 10%. However, it ha moderated from the levels seen shortly after SEBI’s approval.

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Let’s take a look at what we know so far about this mega issue –

Stay updated here. Financialexpress.com will bring you all the latest updates related to the upcoming mega issue.

SEBI approval clears the final hurdle

The NSE received final observations from the SEBI on September 4, 2026. This came after NSE filed its DRHP on June 17, 2026, following SEBI’s no-objection certificate (NOC) in January.

Nearly a decade of delays: What held NSE back?

NSE’s IPO journey dates back to December 2016, when it first filed its DRHP. The process was later caught up in regulatory proceedings related to the co-location case, along with the separate dark-fibre matter.

The issues led to years of investigations, regulatory action and legal challenges. SEBI had also imposed penalties on NSE. The process began moving towards a resolution after the exchange agreed to settle the co-location and dark-fibre matters for Rs 1,491.21 crore. The settlement helped remove one of the key obstacles standing in the way of the listing.

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