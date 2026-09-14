Indian Railways recorded growth in both passenger movement and freight loading in August 2026, while expanding services and infrastructure to meet rising demand across the country, according to PIB.

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During the month, 14 Amrit Bharat services were regularised as scheduled trains, taking the total number of Amrit Bharat services to 86. The railway network also commissioned five new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) to strengthen freight connectivity for industries.

Freight loading rose 5.4 per cent year-on-year in August, while passenger traffic also increased amid higher demand during the festival season. The railway network operated additional special trains to provide more travel options during the peak period.

Freight loading rises 5.4%, Gati Shakti terminals expand

Indian Railways loaded 137.9 million tonnes of freight in August 2026, compared with 130.9 million tonnes in the same month last year, marking a 5.4 per cent increase.

Freight revenue also rose 6.27 per cent during the month compared with August 2025. The increase in loading was supported by key commodity segments, including coal, iron ore, steel, fertilisers and other goods.

Iron ore loading increased 12.1 per cent, while clinker rose 10.4 per cent. Domestic container loading grew 9.2 per cent and coal loading increased 6 per cent. Finished steel loading was up 4.9 per cent, mineral oil 3.1 per cent, fertilisers 1.6 per cent and balance other goods 8.2 per cent.

The higher freight movement strengthens rail-based supply chains by supporting the transportation of industrial inputs, finished products and essential commodities across regions. The increase in container traffic also provides greater capacity for moving a wider range of goods through the rail network.

Indian Railways commissioned five new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals in August, taking the cumulative number of operational GCTs to 149 as of August 31, 2026.

The new terminals are located at Shivlakha in Gujarat, Nalli in Tamil Nadu, Shaktinagar in Uttar Pradesh, Deoragram in Madhya Pradesh and Brajrajnagar in Odisha.

The expansion of the GCT network is aimed at bringing freight-handling facilities closer to production and consumption centres. This can improve cargo handling, reduce avoidable movement and help industries access rail-based freight services more efficiently.

14 Amrit Bharat services regularised as passenger traffic grows

Passenger connectivity also expanded during August, with 14 Amrit Bharat services being regularised from special trains to regular services. The services connect major cities and regional centres across states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The services include Subedarganj-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus, Gorakhpur-Delhi Junction, Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Prayagraj Junction, Prayagraj Junction-Udhna Junction and Dhanbad-Coimbatore, among others.

The additional regular services are expected to provide more options for passengers travelling between major urban centres and regional destinations, particularly for long-distance journeys.

The Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus and Gorakhpur-Delhi Junction services provide additional connectivity between eastern Uttar Pradesh and two major metropolitan regions. The routes can serve passengers travelling for employment, education, business and family-related purposes.

The Ahmedabad-Bhagalpur service provides another direct rail connection between Gujarat and Bihar, while the Dhanbad-Coimbatore service links eastern and southern India and connects major industrial and employment centres.

Similarly, services connecting Prayagraj with Udhna and Mumbai expand travel options for passengers travelling from Uttar Pradesh towards western India.

Passenger traffic across Indian Railways rose to 67.27 crore in August 2026 from 64.43 crore in August 2025. Suburban traffic recorded stronger growth, with 38.01 crore passengers travelling during the month compared with 34.89 crore a year earlier, an increase of 9.02 per cent.

To manage festival-season demand, Indian Railways operated 144 trips of Rakshabandhan Special trains between August 25 and 31, compared with 48 trips between August 8 and 14, 2025.

The additional services provided extra capacity during a period of high passenger demand, particularly for people travelling to their hometowns and families for the festival.

The August figures highlight the simultaneous expansion of passenger and freight operations across the railway network. While regularisation of Amrit Bharat services is widening long-distance travel options, additional festival trains are helping meet seasonal passenger demand.

At the same time, the expansion of Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals is strengthening the freight network and improving rail access for industries. Together, these measures are aimed at increasing capacity, improving connectivity and supporting the wider role of Indian Railways in passenger mobility and economic activity.