Special trains extended on Ranchi, Shalimar and Ajmer routes – Full details inside
Indian Railways has extended special train services connecting Ranchi, Delhi-NCR, Shalimar, Charlapalli and Ajmer, giving passengers more travel dates from October. Some of these services will continue until November and December 2026.
Planning a trip to Delhi, Ranchi, Hyderabad or Ajmer in the coming months? There is some good news for passengers travelling on these routes. Indian Railways has extended special train services connecting these destinations.
The extended services include Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal, Shalimar-Charlapalli and Santragachi-Ajmer trains. They will continue to run on selected days from October, with some services available until November and others until December 2026.
The trains will cover several stations across Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR. Here are the running dates and station details that passengers should know.
Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal special train: Schedule, Route
Train numbers 02877 and 02878 will continue to operate between Ranchi and Anand Vihar Terminal during the extended period.
Train No
Train Name
Extended run
Day
02877
Ranchi–Anand Vihar Terminal Special
October 3 to November 28, 2026
Saturday
02878
Anand Vihar Terminal–Ranchi Special
October 4 to November 29, 2026
Sunday
Ranchi-bound service from Anand Vihar Terminal will cover important stations including Ghaziabad, Tundla, Govindpuri, Subedarganj, Mirzapur, Chunar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Garwa Road, Daltonganj, Latehar, Tori, Lohardaga and Ranchi. The service connects the national capital region with Ranchi and several towns across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.
Shalimar-Charlapalli special train:s Schedule and key stations
Another special service connecting eastern and southern parts of the country is being extended between Shalimar and Charlapalli.
Train No
Train Name
Extended run
Day
08045
Shalimar–Charlapalli Special
October 2 to November 27, 2026
Friday
08046
Charlapalli–Shalimar Special
October 3 to November 28, 2026
Saturday
The train will cover several major stations along the route, including Kharagpur, Santragachi, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Simhachalam North, Duvvada, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal and Kazipet.
Santragachi-Ajmer special trains: Dates and stations
The Santragachi-Ajmer Special train and its return service will also continue for an extended period.
Train No
Train Name
Extended run
Day
08611
Santragachi–Ajmer Special
October 12 to December 28, 2026
Monday
08612
Ajmer–Santragachi Special
October 15 to December 31, 2026
Thursday
The service covers a long route through West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, with stations such as Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Chandil, Purulia, Muri, Ranchi, Lohardaga, Tori, Latehar, Barwadih, Daltonganj, Garwa Road, Renukut, Chopan, Singrauli, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Bina Malkhedi, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Ruthiyai, Atru, Baran, Sogariya, Bundi, Chanderia, Bhilwara, Bijainagar and Nasirabad.
The extended services will operate on specific days rather than daily. With the extensions continuing until November and December 2026, these special trains will remain available for passengers travelling between major cities and several intermediate towns along their respective routes.