Planning a trip to Delhi, Ranchi, Hyderabad or Ajmer in the coming months? There is some good news for passengers travelling on these routes. Indian Railways has extended special train services connecting these destinations.

The extended services include Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal, Shalimar-Charlapalli and Santragachi-Ajmer trains. They will continue to run on selected days from October, with some services available until November and others until December 2026.

The trains will cover several stations across Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR. Here are the running dates and station details that passengers should know.

Ranchi-Anand Vihar Terminal special train: Schedule, Route

Train numbers 02877 and 02878 will continue to operate between Ranchi and Anand Vihar Terminal during the extended period.

Train No Train Name Extended run Day 02877 Ranchi–Anand Vihar Terminal Special October 3 to November 28, 2026 Saturday 02878 Anand Vihar Terminal–Ranchi Special October 4 to November 29, 2026 Sunday

Ranchi-bound service from Anand Vihar Terminal will cover important stations including Ghaziabad, Tundla, Govindpuri, Subedarganj, Mirzapur, Chunar, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Garwa Road, Daltonganj, Latehar, Tori, Lohardaga and Ranchi. The service connects the national capital region with Ranchi and several towns across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Shalimar-Charlapalli special train:s Schedule and key stations

Another special service connecting eastern and southern parts of the country is being extended between Shalimar and Charlapalli.

Train No Train Name Extended run Day 08045 Shalimar–Charlapalli Special October 2 to November 27, 2026 Friday 08046 Charlapalli–Shalimar Special October 3 to November 28, 2026 Saturday

The train will cover several major stations along the route, including Kharagpur, Santragachi, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur K Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Simhachalam North, Duvvada, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal and Kazipet.

Santragachi-Ajmer special trains: Dates and stations

The Santragachi-Ajmer Special train and its return service will also continue for an extended period.

Train No Train Name Extended run Day 08611 Santragachi–Ajmer Special October 12 to December 28, 2026 Monday 08612 Ajmer–Santragachi Special October 15 to December 31, 2026 Thursday

The service covers a long route through West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, with stations such as Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Chandil, Purulia, Muri, Ranchi, Lohardaga, Tori, Latehar, Barwadih, Daltonganj, Garwa Road, Renukut, Chopan, Singrauli, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Bina Malkhedi, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Ruthiyai, Atru, Baran, Sogariya, Bundi, Chanderia, Bhilwara, Bijainagar and Nasirabad.

What should passengers know?

The extended services will operate on specific days rather than daily. With the extensions continuing until November and December 2026, these special trains will remain available for passengers travelling between major cities and several intermediate towns along their respective routes.