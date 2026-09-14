Rail connectivity between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh is set to get a boost, with Indian Railways announcing a special train between Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Ashoknagar. The service will run for one trip in each direction and cover key stations across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, including Gangapur City, Sogaria and Guna.

The train will also pass through Faridabad, Kosi Kalan and Mathura Junction, adding another rail option for people travelling between Delhi and destinations along the route. Check out the complete details of the special train below.

Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Ashoknagar Special: Schedule, timings

Train Route Date Departure Arrival 04004 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Ashoknagar Sep 17, 2026 12:15 PM 3:00 AM (Sep 18) 04003 Ashoknagar – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Sep 21, 2026 5:00 PM 8:45 AM (Sep 22)

Train number 04004 Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Ashoknagar Special will run on September 17, 2026 (Thursday). It will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 12:15 pm and reach Ashoknagar at 3:00 am on September 18.

The return service, train number 04003 Ashoknagar–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special, will run on September 21, 2026 (Monday). It will depart from Ashoknagar at 5:00 pm and arrive at Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 8:45 am on September 22.

Delhi–Ashoknagar Special: Route and key stops

The special train will operate via Gangapur City and Sogaria under the Kota division. Other major stoppages include Faridabad, Kosi Kalan, Mathura Junction and Guna.

On the Delhi-to-Ashoknagar journey, the train will reach Gangapur City at 6:35 pm and Sogaria at 9:20 pm, before reaching Ashoknagar at 3:00 am the following day.

On the return journey, it will reach Sogaria at 9:40 pm and Gangapur City at 12:15 am on September 22, before arriving at Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 8:45 am.

Special train to run for one trip each way

The Delhi Sarai Rohilla–Ashoknagar special will operate one trip in each direction. The service will provide another rail connection between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh while covering important stations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.