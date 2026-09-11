Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said BRICS nations account for around 40% of global GDP, explaining the growing economic weight of the bloc as he addressed the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi. Putin’s remarks came shortly after his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit.

“BRICS countries have great, dynamic, vibrant domestic markets,” Putin said, stressing the importance of stronger business-to-business ties among member countries. He stated B2B trade as the backbone of international economic relations and said closer economic partnerships could help countries build more resilient ties amid global uncertainty.

“Russia’s growth is a testament of BRICS’ growth,” Putin said, pointing to the bloc’s expanding role in the global economy.

Putin said BRICS countries were focused on advancing their own interests rather than acting against other nations. “We are in favour of our interests and not against anyone,” he said.

The Russian president also criticised Western countries over sanctions and what he described as efforts to disrupt Russia’s economic and trade links. He said countries that imposed sanctions on Russia were now paying a heavy price.

Putin accused Western countries of attempting to interfere with logistics, destroy infrastructure and seize vessels. He said the West was also resorting to the direct destruction of facilities and pipelines in an effort to maintain its economic leadership.

Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, Putin said the world was undergoing “deep structural and profound shifts”.

“It is evident that reliable business-to-business ties and economic partnerships are the backbone of international economic relations. They help build these relations in a stronger, resilient manner. They help overcome the problems the world is facing. And right now, the world is undergoing structural, deep, profound shifts,” Putin said.