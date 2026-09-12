08:45 (IST) 12 Sep 2026

India's position remains 'non-West,' not 'anti-West': Former diplomat

Outlining India's strategic autonomy at BRICS Summit, former diplomat Veena Sikri emphasised that even as New Delhi represents the Global South, its stance remains strictly "non-West," and not "anti-West."

"For India, one point is very important: that while BRICS represents the global South, so in that sense, we are not Western countries; we are non-West. But we are not anti-West. That is very important. We are not anti-West; we want to live as one world. India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and we want to live with one world. But we want the problems of the South, the very special problems of the South, they should be given due seriousness and due attention by the countries of the world," Sikri told ANI.

She highlighted that India wants friendship, camaraderie and mutual benefit from other members of the BRICs bloc. With talks of a potential new "BRICS currency" in the air, the ex-diplomat said that India has never supported that because it could be viewed as an "anti-West" step and an indication of "de-dollarisation."

"But at the same time, we are prepared to trade with the BRICS countries in national currencies... And then we're prepared to also share digital payment infrastructure, you know, UPI system and so on... At the same time, we are very prepared to cooperate with the countries of the West," she added.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened BRICS nations over the years due as mentions of potentially reducing the US dollar's dominance have been brought up. He has even declared tariff war against such countries in the past.