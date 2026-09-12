Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet around 5:45 pm today amid the ongoing BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The talks are viewed as a chance to inject new energy into India-China relations and deepen collaboration under the BRICS framework. Xi reached Delhi on Saturday, marking his first trip to India in almost seven years.
At the BRICS Business Forum held on Friday, PM Modi said the total GDP of BRICS countries has increased almost 4.5 times. In the same period, the world’s overall GDP grew only about 2.5 times. He added that the BRICS countries today make up nearly half of the global population, 40 percent of world GDP, and more than a quarter of international trade.
The PM also pointed out that these nations are becoming important centres for new ideas and solutions. These range from local projects to advanced technologies.
What to expect on BRICS Summit Day 1, September 12, 2026.
- On the eve of the BRICS Summit, PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and reaffirmed their warm relationship by discussing wide-ranging issues, such as energy cooperation and trade. The Indian leader appealed to Putin to end the war in Ukraine, emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy are the right way to resolve the issue.
- Modi also met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday. According to the Foreign Ministry’s statement, the Indian PM thanked him for participating in the summit “despite the challenging circumstaflinces” for his country, which is currently at war with the US and Israel since February 28.
- The summit will commence with a closed session for BRICS member nations on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism.” Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a gala dinner after a joint tree-planting ceremony. Global leaders will also visit the Bharat Innovates exhibition at Bharat Mandapam. The ongoing wars in Ukraine and West Asia are expected to be heavily featured on the agenda for the two-day summit.
- PM Modi is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping today. They are likely to discuss border management, economic ties, trade, and regional security even amid differences over the LAC and other issues, the Indian Express reported. It will mark the Chinese leader’s first trip to India since 2019.
- As US sanctions seek to exert economic pressure on Iran, the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi doubled down on “de-dollarisation” of the BRICS bloc, adding that a “single currency” for the member nations is still under consideration. He asserted the geopolitical bloc’s members should focus on trade using national currencies instead of the US dollar.
- Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for Saturday, with more than 35 controlled roads and 22 diversion points. Commuters have been urged to avoid routes around the controlled areas and use alternative pathways instead.
- According to an ANI report, special airspace and security restrictions have been initiated from September 11 to 13. Take-offs and landings at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) and other airports within a 300 km radius of Delhi will not be permitted except for specified flight categories.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced Friday that Metro train services will beging at 6 am on all lines on Sunday, the second and final day of the BRICS Summit. The measures will ensure convenient travel for students appearing for exams.
"To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public, Metro train services will commence at 6:00 AM on all lines on Sunday, 13th September 2026," the DMRC said in a post on X. "Students and passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly."
Meanwhile, the Delhi police said in a separate post on X, "IN view of the movement of international dignitaries during the BRICS Summit 2026, traffic may be temporarily regulated/diverted on certain roads in and around New Delhi."
Having already met PM Narendra Modi yesterday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu today around 11:30 am. He is the only head of state visiting India this weekend to get a meeting with Murmu on the sidelines of the summit.
Outlining India's strategic autonomy at BRICS Summit, former diplomat Veena Sikri emphasised that even as New Delhi represents the Global South, its stance remains strictly "non-West," and not "anti-West."
"For India, one point is very important: that while BRICS represents the global South, so in that sense, we are not Western countries; we are non-West. But we are not anti-West. That is very important. We are not anti-West; we want to live as one world. India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and we want to live with one world. But we want the problems of the South, the very special problems of the South, they should be given due seriousness and due attention by the countries of the world," Sikri told ANI.
She highlighted that India wants friendship, camaraderie and mutual benefit from other members of the BRICs bloc. With talks of a potential new "BRICS currency" in the air, the ex-diplomat said that India has never supported that because it could be viewed as an "anti-West" step and an indication of "de-dollarisation."
"But at the same time, we are prepared to trade with the BRICS countries in national currencies... And then we're prepared to also share digital payment infrastructure, you know, UPI system and so on... At the same time, we are very prepared to cooperate with the countries of the West," she added.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened BRICS nations over the years due as mentions of potentially reducing the US dollar's dominance have been brought up. He has even declared tariff war against such countries in the past.
"China and India are arranging for the bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi," Xu Feihong, the Chinese Ambassador to India, wrote in a post on X on Friday night.
Alongside the confirmation, he noted that this would mark the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other. They previously held meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.
"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighborliness and partners helping each other succeed," Xu added.
The Chinese president's India visit this weekend marks his first trip to the country since 2019. The disputed Himalayan border remains as the primary point of friction between the two side even though the nations have resumed border trade, people-to-peopm exchanges and flights.
Xi's high-profile delegation will include Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, according to the Chinese news agency.