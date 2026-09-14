As the world starts getting hyped for the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone Duo, Google Search was inundated with search queries for the iPhone 17 Pro – Apple’s flagship smartphone from a year ago that was sent on board the NASA Artemis 2 space mission around the Moon. Despite its fanfare, Apple discontinued the iPhone 17 Pro in favour of the next-gen iPhone 18 Pro models, which the company claims are better in almost all aspects. However, consumers seem to be more interested in the iPhone 17 Pro post the announcements.

A sharp increase in search queries surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro has been registered across India over the past 24 hours. Data from Google Trends reveals that the search term “croma iphone 17 pro discount” witnessed significant and sustained interest, driven largely by bargain hunters who are looking to score massive price drops following Apple’s annual September launch event.

This comes after Apple hiked the prices of its iPhones across the board.

In India, search interest for the query opened strong before steadily climbing across web searches over the past day. Peak values surged near maximum interest (100) before seeing sharp periodic dips and rebounds through the early hours of September 14, when search momentum picked up once again.

Clearance sale fuels surge in search

The primary reason behind the spike in search activity is the official phase-out of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max from Apple’s main lineup. Since Apple routinely discontinues previous-generation Pro models upon launching new devices, Indian consumers immediately turned to major retail partners like Croma to pick up remaining inventory at a lower price.

Major electronics retailers, like Croma, triggered heavy Google search traffic by introducing multiple cashback offers, heavy exchange bonuses, and price drops on remaining stock. Buyers are eager to get the premium A19 Pro-powered flagship, complete with its vapour chamber thermal system and triple 48MP camera setup, at a fraction of its original launch cost.

Retailer discounts drive interest in iPhone 17 Pro

Data shows that users are actively searching for specific price breakdowns and promotional codes to max out discounts:

– Search terms like “Croma Apple deal,” “iPhone 17 Pro trade-in price,” and “Croma card offer discount” recorded sudden spikes as consumers scrambled to verify final cart totals.

– This term surged significantly over the past day, directly reflecting consumer interest to lock in clear-out pricing.

– People were also interested in the Pro Max variant with the larger screen, prior to the stock running out.

Effective price breakdown iPhone 17 Pro

According to promotional listings on the retailer’s portal, the effective price for the 256GB base variant of the iPhone 17 Pro drops significantly when combining instant bank discounts with maximum trade-in value:

Original launch price (256GB): Rs 1,34,900

Instant bank cashback: Up to Rs 4,000 instant discount on select credit card transactions

Trade-in/exchange value: Up to Rs 44,500 off when trading in older Pro generation phones

Croma stackable exchange bonus: Up to Rs 12,000 additional incentive

Effective price at its lowest: Rs 69,990

With stock limited and no further shipments expected from Apple, queries around discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to rise.