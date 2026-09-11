Russian President Vladimir Putin began a three-day visit to India on Friday — arriving ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He is slated to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the expansion of bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation. It will also be It will also be Putin’s first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

“Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS K V Singh at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The interaction comes mere days after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan — reviewing “the broader India-Russia bilateral relationship”. According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin will address a plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum today and hold a bilateral meeting with Modi. He is also slated to visit the INNOPROM exhibition organised by the industry and trade ministries of both countries.

Modi-Putin meeting in focus

The visit is expected to add fresh momentum to the India-Russia strategic partnership — with various defence upgrades in focus. The multitude of sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump and ongoing trade ties with Moscow are also likely to feature. The Summit in Delhi is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump’s trade and tariff policies.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated during a recent briefing that military-technical cooperation will receive particular attention. The Russian official said his country was “ready to share” its military equipment with Indian partners.

“Cooperation in the military field is a very sensitive sphere, and of course, no one would discuss it publicly and openly. But I would like to ensure you that we have lots of issues to be discussed in this in this context, and all these issues will be also high on the agenda during the visit,” news agency TASS quoted Peskov as adding.

Russia has already laid out a wide-ranging defence agenda for India — offering domestic joint production of Su-57 fighter jets. Talks are also underway for a $11 billion offer to upgrade the Su-30MKI fleet into Super Sukhois. Indian authorities are also considering a Rs 50,000 crore bid from Moscow for the supply of five additional squadrons of its S-400 Sudarshan long-range air defence systems.





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