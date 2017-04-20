Patanjali Ayurveda to go global, says CEO Acharya Balkrishna

Praising FICCI, Acharya Balkrishna says initiative taken by industry body shows players in the segment moving towards making the food industry in the country an international brand. (PTI)

Patanjali Ayurveda CEO and co-founder Acharya Balkrishna has announced plans to take the company globally in near future. Speaking at ‘Made in India – Food Buyer Seller Meet’ organised by FICCI and ‘Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)’, Balkrishna said, “Patanjali Ayurveda Limited is committed to go global and fight adulteration in food industry.”

Praising FICCI, Acharya Balkrishna also said that the initiative taken by industry body shows players in the segment moving towards making the food industry in the country an international brand that is accepted by all.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18 today, he had said that while he was not against FDI but foreign companies should not spoil the food culture of India. He also added that manufacturers in the country have a better understanding of the Indian market.

Recently, Patanjali Ayurveda was in the news for opening a restaurant in Chandigarh which has been named ‘Postik’. It serves pure vegetarian food full of nutrients, a report in ‘The Indian Express’ has said. The menu card in the restaurant also gives health tips for customers who visit the restaurant to eat healthy and nutritious food. List of items that have been included in the menu card is all healthy. As per the report, the food that is prepared in the restaurant is made keeping in mind the customers’ taste and health.

Last year, an ASSOCHAM–TechSci Research paper had said that Patanjali Ayurved has become the most disruptive force in country’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market. Patanjali saw an annual growth of 146 percent in last fiscal, with a gross turnover of $769 million.