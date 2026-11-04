A viral WhatsApp message claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned of a possible shortage of new Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 denomination banknotes ahead of Diwali is fake, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has clarified.

The fact-checking agency has rejected claims that small-denomination currency notes may not be available in sufficient quantities during the upcoming festive season. It has also clarified that the RBI has made no such announcement.

The message, which has been circulating on WhatsApp, carries a purported RBI circular dated October 27, 2026, titled ‘Important Advisory on Availability of Small Denomination Notes during Diwali’.

🚨 Beware of False Claims! A message being circulated on WhatsApp claims that the RBI has announced that new ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 denomination banknotes may not be available in sufficient quantities ahead of Diwali. #PIBFactCheck: ❌ The claim is FAKE. ✅ The @RBI has made NO such announcement regarding the availability of small denomination banknotes. ℹ️ Verify information through official sources and do not share unverified claims. — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 2, 2026

ALSO READ PIB fact check debunks viral claims of new Rs 1,000 note in India

What does the viral RBI circular claim?

The purported circular claims that the availability of new Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 notes could be limited during Diwali. It further suggests that the printing of small-denomination banknotes is being progressively reduced as part of the government’s push towards a less-cash economy.

Advertisement

According to the viral message, the move is linked to the growing adoption of digital payment methods such as UPI, debit and credit cards, and net banking.

However, PIB Fact Check has categorically rejected the claims, stating that the RBI has not issued any advisory warning of a shortage of small-denomination notes ahead of Diwali.

ALSO READ Patanjali ghee worth Rs 20 lakh seized by Maharashtra FDA, 19 licences suspended

What did PIB Fact Check say?

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check cautioned people against believing or forwarding the misleading message. It labelled the claim fake and clarified that the purported circular was not issued by the RBI.

The agency also urged people to verify such information through official sources before sharing it, particularly when messages carry the name or logo of government institutions and regulatory authorities.

The clarification comes amid the circulation of a purported official advisory that could create confusion among people about the availability of lower-denomination currency notes during the festive season.

There is no RBI announcement, as clarified by PIB Fact Check, warning of a shortage of Rs 10, Rs 20 or Rs 50 notes ahead of Diwali.