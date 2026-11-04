Karnataka Bus Fare Hike: Karnataka has increased bus fares across all four state-run transport corporations, with the revised rates coming into force from Wednesday midnight. State Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said the hike was necessary to offset rising diesel prices and maintain the corporations’ financial health, PTI reported.

The price hike affects the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC). While KSRTC fares have risen by up to Rs 9, BMTC city bus fares have gone up by as much as Rs 10.

Bengaluru commuters to pay more

For BMTC city buses in Bengaluru, the minimum fare has increased from Rs 6 to Rs 10. The maximum fare has risen from Rs 35 to Rs 45, an increase of Rs 10.

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Air-conditioned Vajra services have also become costlier. The maximum fare on these buses has increased from Rs 75 to Rs 90. For Vayu Vajra airport services connecting Bengaluru with Kempegowda International Airport, the maximum fare has gone up from Rs 405 to Rs 425.

What changes for KSRTC passengers

KSRTC’s fare increase has been capped at Rs 9. The government said fares for premium services such as Rajahamsa and air-conditioned buses were revised while keeping competitive market prices in mind.

The revised fares apply across KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC as well, meaning inter-city and rural bus passengers across the state will also see higher ticket prices from November 5.

Why the state govt raised fares

Suresh linked the decision to rising diesel prices and said other states had also increased bus fares. “Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra governments too have increased bus fares, so we are also hiking bus fare,” he told reporters.

He also rejected the suggestion that the move was aimed at earning profits. “Profit is not our motive; we hiked bus fares to save institutions like the KSRTC, BMTC,” the minister said.

Panel had recommended larger increase

The final hike is smaller than what the state’s fare advisory body had suggested. The Public Transport Fare Regulatory Committee, headed by retired IAS officer Atul Kumar Tiwari, had recommended a 25 per cent increase for KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC, and a 40 per cent increase for BMTC.

Instead, the government has implemented a more limited revision, with ordinary fares rising by up to Rs 9 on KSRTC services and Rs 10 on BMTC city buses.

Free travel for women continues

The fare revision comes even as Karnataka continues to provide free bus travel to women in non-luxury government buses across the state under the Shakti scheme. The scheme does not cover premium services such as AC buses and Vajra services.

For other commuters, however, the higher fares will apply immediately, making daily travel in Bengaluru and inter-district journeys across Karnataka more expensive.