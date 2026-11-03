The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday thanked the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for rescuing 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates in the Arabian Sea.

The rescue operation was carried out on November 2, more than 3,000 km from Mumbai. The Embassy praised the Indian Armed Forces for their professionalism, courage and coordination, highlighting India’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and protecting lives beyond its territorial boundaries.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates.”

Advertisement

“We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India’s strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders,” it added.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates. We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India’s strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders. This humanitarian operation stands as a testament to the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India. We extend our sincere gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the safe rescue of the Iranian crew. — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) November 3, 2026

The Embassy also said the rescue operation showed the longstanding relationship between India and Iran and highlighted the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two countries. “We extend our sincere gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the safe rescue of the Iranian crew.”

Rajnath Singh praises Indian Navy’s 48-hour operation

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy for rescuing all 20 crew members of the fishing vessel Azini following a coordinated 48-hour operation.

The Navy tracked down and intercepted the vessel before securing the release of the crew from heavily armed pirates. The Indian Air Force also provided timely support during the operation.

In a post on X, Singh said, “My congratulations to #Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 02 Nov 26.”

“The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly-armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy’s high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region,” he added.

India reaffirms commitment to maritime security

Singh said the operation demonstrated India’s ability to respond to maritime threats and protect lives across the region. “Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India’s ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region.” Singh also reaffirmed India’s commitment to maintaining maritime security and ensuring safe seas. He said India would continue its efforts to protect a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region.