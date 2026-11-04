Chhattisgarh is moving beyond the fear and violence of Naxalism into a new phase of peace, development and prosperity, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said at an event in Raipur on Tuesday (cross check) . Speaking at the closing ceremony of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav 2026 in Nava Raipur, he also released the 33rd instalment of the ‘Mahtari Vandan Yojana’, transferring Rs 632.63 crore directly to the bank accounts of around 67,40,410 eligible women.

The event marked the 26th anniversary of Chhattisgarh’s formation. Amit Shah attended as chief guest, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presided over the ceremony and presented the state’s development agenda as part of the broader goal of a developed India by 2047.

माओवादियों ने दशकों तक छत्तीसगढ़ को हिंसा के अंधकार में धकेले रखा, वहीं कांग्रेस की सरकारों ने उसे राजनीतिक प्रश्रय दिया। मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में आज वही छत्तीसगढ़ नक्सलमुक्त होकर विकास, सुशासन और जनसेवा का पर्याय बन रहा है। आज नवा रायपुर में छत्तीसगढ़ राज्योत्सव समारोह में प्रदेशवासियों से संवाद कर महतारी वंदन योजना की 33वीं किस्त का वितरण किया। आज छत्तीसगढ़ नक्सल मुक्त और नई ऊर्जा से युक्त होकर हर्षोल्लास से राज्योत्सव मना रहा है और अपनी कला, धरोहर, संस्कृति व परंपरा को देश-दुनिया तक पहुँचा रहा है। Advertisement इस अवसर पर प्रदेश की विभूतियों को पदक व पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित भी किया। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 3, 2026

Rs 632.63 cr transferred under ‘Mahtari Vandan Yojana’

A major announcement of the ceremony was the release of the 33rd instalment of the Mahtari Vandan Yojana. The state transferred Rs 632.63 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer to 67,40,410 women, including 67,33,502 women who had completed e-KYC and 6,908 women from Niyad Nella Nar camp areas.

Under the scheme, eligible married women receive Rs 1,000 per month. The state government says the assistance is intended to strengthen women’s financial position and improve their ability to meet household needs.

Chief Minister Sai said around 68 lakh women receive the monthly assistance and that more than Rs 21,000 crore has been transferred to women’s accounts under the scheme so far.

‘Atal Ji created Chhattisgarh, PM Modi transformed it’

Shah began his address by paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, under whose leadership Chhattisgarh was created as a separate state in 2000. He said the state’s formation reflected Vajpayee’s understanding of the region’s development needs and regional aspirations.

“Atal Ji created Chhattisgarh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed it,” Shah said.

He also recalled the tenure of former Chief Minister Raman Singh and said the state had made significant progress since its creation. According to Shah, Chhattisgarh’s annual budget has grown nearly 30-fold, per capita income 17-fold and Gross State Domestic Product nearly 25-fold since statehood.

Naxalism’s end opens the door to development

Shah described Naxalism as a barrier that had long kept Chhattisgarh’s tribal areas trapped in violence and underdevelopment. He said forests that should have been associated with mahua, tendupatta and folk songs were instead affected by landmines, while children were pushed towards violence instead of education.

He credited the Central security forces, Chhattisgarh Police and local communities for creating an environment of peace in affected areas. Shah said the government’s approach was to allow those who surrender to rejoin mainstream society, while acting against those who continue to break the law.

“Those who abandon violence and surrender are allowed to rejoin mainstream society, while security forces act against those who break the law and endanger innocent citizens,” he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said Shah had set a deadline of March 31, 2026, for eliminating Naxalism and had visited Chhattisgarh more than a dozen times over the past two years. Sai said the removal of Naxal-related obstacles would accelerate development in education, healthcare, roads, electricity, communication, tourism and employment.

Tourism and jobs seen as the next opportunity

Amit Shah said Chhattisgarh’s natural beauty, forests, minerals and cultural heritage could now be used more fully for economic growth. He named Chitrakote Waterfall, Tirathgarh Waterfall, Kanger Valley National Park, Maa Bamleshwari Temple, Maa Danteshwari Temple and Bastar Dussehra as attractions with the potential to draw visitors from India and abroad.

He expressed confidence that Chhattisgarh could become one of the country’s leading tourism states. According to him, tourism would create jobs for local youth, open markets for handicrafts and traditional products, and strengthen rural and tribal economies.

Nava Raipur to become a ‘Peepal City’

Shah also referred to the inauguration of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Park in Nava Raipur, where about 2,500 peepal saplings have been planted. He said the government aims to develop Nava Raipur as a “Peepal City” with a target of planting five lakh peepal saplings.

Finance, Housing and Environment Minister OP Choudhary has been given special responsibility for the campaign. Shah said the initiative would help make Nava Raipur a green, environmentally friendly city and an example of planned urban development.

Over 70% of ‘Modi guarantees’ fulfilled, Says Shah

Shah praised Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, saying the state government had fulfilled more than 70 per cent of the commitments made under “Modi’s guarantees” within a short period.

He listed welfare and development areas including ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’, farmer welfare, Mahtari Vandan Yojana, minor forest produce, animal husbandry and micro, small and medium enterprises. Shah said the government was working to ensure that benefits reach remote areas and the last person in society.

Education and literacy have expanded

Shah said Chhattisgarh’s social indicators had improved substantially over 26 years. He said the number of ITIs has doubled, engineering colleges have increased threefold, polytechnics sixfold and colleges and universities approximately sixfold.

He also said the state’s literacy rate has risen from about 55 per cent to 80 per cent. Shah described the state’s journey as one moving “from fear to trust, resources to prosperity, and possibilities to achievements.”

‘Rajya Alankaran Awards’ honour public service and culture

Shah presented the Rajya Alankaran Awards to individuals and institutions for contributions in fields including tribal upliftment, social harmony, women’s empowerment, literature, art, culture, journalism, sports, agriculture, cooperation, medicine, labour, law, rural tourism and public service.

He said Chhattisgarh’s talented people and cultural heritage give the state its identity. He added that individuals doing outstanding work inspire society and contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

Chief Minister calls for collective effort

Presiding over the ceremony, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai greeted citizens on Chhattisgarh’s 26th Foundation Day and paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a Foundation Day message to the state’s approximately three crore people, appreciating its development journey.

Sai said the state government was working on a vision document for a developed Chhattisgarh in line with the national target of Viksit Bharat 2047. He urged citizens to participate actively in building a prosperous, strong and happy state.