Narendra Modi Israel visit: Agriculture, water to be main agendas of discussion

While development and technology are on the agenda, no defence deals would be signed. (PTI)

The Indian Ambassador to Israel, Pavan Kapoor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tel Aviv would establish a better relationship between the two countries, the Indian Express reported. Calling it a ‘formal coming out’ of the two’s relationship, Kapoor said the visit is a milestone with a clear message of partnership by the PM. Modi is scheduled to stay at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, 70 km from Tel Aviv. He is expected to discuss terrorism and cooperation in counter-terrorism operations with the Middle Eastern country. Kapoor told the Indian Express that the focal point of the visit would be development. Israel will show Modi an agriculture farm and the country’s ‘precision agriculture’ on Tuesday afternoon. This is to show that technology can be used to yield crops and have a higher productivity, Kapoor said. Along with this, the PM will also be shown water management, treatment and purification. Kapoor told the paper that India could learn a lot from Israel about water, as it transitioned from water deficit to surplus and now sells water to the neighbouring Jordan.

While development and technology are on the agenda, no defence deals would be signed. During his visit, PM Modi will also meet Moshe, a 10-year old boy who witnessed the 26/11 attacks on Chabad House in Mumbai. PM Modi’s agenda also includes meeting with the 4000-people strong Indian community and interacting with students from the agriculture, chemistry and biology departments, according to the Indian Express. Prof Joseph Klafter, president of the Tel Aviv University told the paper that he would like an India-Israel scientific cooperation. He also said that this would be an excellent time to discuss bringing more Indian students in Israel to strengthen their bilateral relationship.