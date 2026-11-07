The Assam Cabinet approved a package of financial and infrastructure decisions, including an additional Rs 200 per quintal for paddy farmers this Kharif Marketing Season, taking their total realisation to Rs 2,640 per quintal. As per the details mentioned by Assam CMO, the state government also cleared land for a 6,000-bigha Defence Park near Nellie, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into July’s floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo and five proposed ropeway projects.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decisions after the Cabinet meeting, presenting them as measures to support farmers, attract industrial investment and improve connectivity.

In today’s #AssamCabinet meeting, we approved key decisions ✅Strict action against Govt officials commiting polygamy

✅Shore up recruitments through faster promotions

✅5 new Ropeway projects

✅Additional MSP for farmers

✅Land for Defence Park Advertisement among others https://t.co/eqyqrZcgZe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 3, 2026

Extra Rs 200 for paddy farmers

To provide additional support during the current Kharif Marketing Season, the Cabinet approved an extra Rs 200 per quintal for farmers. This takes the total amount to Rs 2,640 per quintal, compared with Rs 2,569 per quintal last year.

“To provide additional support to farmers, the Cabinet approved an extra Rs 200 per quintal for this Kharif Marketing Season. Farmers will now receive a total of Rs 2,640 per quintal,” Sarma said.

Land for Assam’s Defence Park

The Cabinet approved the allocation of about 6,000 bighas—nearly 1,984 acres—of land near Nellie for a Defence Park intended to host defence-equipment manufacturing units. The land is to be handed over to the Industries and Commerce Department for the project.

“To establish a defence equipment manufacturing industry in the state, the Cabinet has approved the construction of a ‘Defence Park’ spanning 6,000 bighas of land near Nellie in Nagaon district,” Sarma said.

The project is being positioned as Assam’s first defence manufacturing hub, aimed at helping the state enter a sector where production and investment have largely remained concentrated elsewhere.

CBI probe into floods

The Cabinet also approved recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the causes of the devastating floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts in July 2026. The move follows concerns over what triggered the disaster and whether any lapse was involved.

Stricter rule on polygamy

The Cabinet amended the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964, to provide for dismissal of government employees found guilty of contracting another marriage while their existing marriage subsists.

The amendment inserts a new clause under Rule 9. Employees found guilty will face the penalty under Clause (vii) of Rule 7, which entails dismissal from service and ordinarily disqualifies them from future government employment.

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Today Assam cabinet has taken certain very important decisions. Cabinet has decided to find out the root reasons of the flood that had happened in Sivasagar and Charaideo district in the month of July. Because now the Uniform Civil Code has been notified and we got presidential assent, if any government servant indulge in polygamy, if it is proved, today we have amended our civil service conduct rules to make dismissal a punishment for entering into a polygamy. It will be a major punishment and straightaway we are going to impose major penalty if anybody take parts or in polygamy. Today cabinet has approved a defense manufacturing park in Jagiroad… We are going to construct a defense manufacturing, defense production park so that Assam can take advantage of the growing defense production market of the country… Cabinet has given not to form a company where 51% will be with the central government, 49% will be with the state government to develop certain ropeway project…" (03.11) — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026

Sarma said the change is intended to enforce discipline against polygamy, promote equality and protect women from discriminatory or harmful practices.

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Five ropeways with Centre

The Cabinet approved a Ropeway Development Agreement between the Assam government and National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a wholly owned NHAI company under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The agreement will facilitate five ropeway projects intended to improve last-mile connectivity, ease urban congestion and promote tourism.

The proposed routes are:

Kamakhya Railway Station to Kamakhya Temple : 1.43 km, Kamrup Metropolitan.

: 1.43 km, Kamrup Metropolitan. Khanapara to Guwahati Railway Station : 11 km, Kamrup Metropolitan.

: 11 km, Kamrup Metropolitan. Ganganagar Part-VII to Bhuban Pahar Mahadev Temple : 2.80 km, Cachar.

: 2.80 km, Cachar. Jatinga Bird Watching Tower to Hempeupet Peak : 3.50 km, Dima Hasao.

: 3.50 km, Dima Hasao. Agnigarh to Bhairabi Mandir: 1.80 km, Sonitpur.

A joint company will be formed for implementation, with the Centre holding a 51 per cent stake through NHLML and Assam holding 49 per cent. The Kamakhya route has made considerable progress, while the other four are at the pre-Detailed Project Report stage.

Promotions, recruitment and welfare councils

To speed up promotions and create space for fresh recruitment, the Cabinet approved a one-time administrative framework covering vacancy years 2027 and 2028, along with unfilled vacancies from 2026. Departments, with Personnel Department approval, may relax criteria such as Annual Confidential Reports, qualifying service, age, experience and Annual Property Returns.

The Cabinet also approved 13 State Level Sectoral Councils to implement welfare schemes under the ‘Vikshit Assam’ vision. Each council will have a chairperson with Minister of State (MoS) protocol status, a vice-chairperson and seven non-official members.

The councils will cover rural livelihoods, health and wellness, education, social security, housing, drinking water, power, employment, culture, sports, tea-garden health and education, food security and procurement and financial assistance through direct benefit transfer.

Land, elections and investment incentives

The Cabinet approved 154 land-related proposals across 13 districts. These include settlement of land to 32 indigenous landless families, conversion of 44 Annual Patta holdings to Periodic Patta, allotments to NGOs, trusts, government and educational institutions and two commercial allotments.

It also approved de-reserving 987 bighas of Village Grazing Reserve land under Dhekiajuli Revenue Circle in Sonitpur for settlement in favour of 2,016 landless labourers and members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. An equivalent area of government land will be reserved as VGR in exchange.

For industrial investment, the Cabinet approved customised incentives under the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2019, for two projects. M/s Progressive Innochem LLP has proposed a Rs 501-crore investment expected to create more than 200 direct jobs, while M/s Satyaratan Hotel has proposed Rs 160 crore and more than 400 direct jobs.

The Cabinet also granted ex-post facto approval to amend the Assam Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2022, introducing rotational reservation of the Mayor’s post in the Silchar Municipal Corporation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women. It additionally increased the age relaxation for ex-servicemen applying for Assam government Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts from two to five years beyond the general upper age limit.