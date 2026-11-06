The Election Commission (EC) has given voters marked as absent, dead or duplicate another opportunity to establish their eligibility and get their names included in the electoral rolls in seven states, reported PTI.

These include Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Nagaland.

The poll panel has also directed election officials to put in place a monitoring mechanism to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the final electoral roll, while preventing duplicate entries.

The decision comes amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states, under which the EC is verifying voter details and updating the rolls.

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EC extends deadlines for electoral roll revision

The Election Commission had earlier extended the deadline for submitting voter enrolment and deletion forms in Delhi. It also reopened the submission window in Maharashtra and extended the period for processing forms in Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

The latest directions provide another opportunity for voters whose names have been flagged under the absent, dead or duplicate categories to have their cases examined.

Final electoral roll publication dates revised

In separate communications to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the concerned states, the EC has revised the schedule for publishing the final electoral rolls.

The final rolls for Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Haryana will now be published on November 30. For Delhi, the revised publication date is December 22.

The revised schedule is intended to give election officials additional time to process claims and objections and ensure that eligible voters are included in the final lists.