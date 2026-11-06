Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories on December 26–27 to deliberate on key socio-economic priorities, including deregulation, technology use in governance and best practices in infrastructure development, sources said.

The discussions are expected to focus on accelerating reforms and advancing the broader vision of Viksit Bharat.

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Deregulation is expected to be a key pillar of the next-generation reform agenda, emphasizing simplifying regulations and eliminating unnecessary licences, approvals, permissions and frequent renewal requirements. A systematic review of existing laws, regulations and administrative processes is being undertaken by a High-Level Committee, guided by the Prime Minister’s vision of Trust-Based Governance, sources said.

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Recognising that several critical reforms fall within the jurisdiction of State and municipal governments, the Centre is also encouraging States and cities to adopt similar principles through the Deregulation Task Force.

Initiatives such as the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment and the Urban Challenge Fund reflect the Centre’s approach of combining cooperative federalism with healthy competition, linking incentives to reform milestones and selecting projects through a challenge-based process.

Technology will be another major focus, emphasizing the development of secure, reliable and sustainable digital solutions across the entire governance lifecycle. States will be encouraged to use technology to improve service delivery, strengthen transparency, enhance administrative efficiency and ensure effective monitoring of government programmes.

The Centre will also call upon every State to prepare actionable multi-year development plans with clearly defined targets for each period. Technology should be leveraged for regular monitoring and assessment of progress against these milestones.

Infrastructure development must remain a top priority for States to attract global companies, strengthen manufacturing and improve Ease of Doing Business, particularly in areas such as land availability, utilities and social infrastructure.

The focus should also extend to strengthening the services sector, including healthcare, education, transport, tourism, professional services and artificial intelligence, with the larger ambition of positioning India as a global services giant.

The Centre will facilitate the exchange of best practices among States through regular consultations, workshops, knowledge-sharing platforms and capacity-building programmes. Successful projects and innovative approaches will be documented and shared through case studies, model guidelines and policy advisories, enabling States to learn from one another in project planning, financing, technology adoption and timely execution. This collaborative approach will promote cooperative federalism while improving the quality, efficiency and sustainability of infrastructure development across the country.