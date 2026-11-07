Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the “very poor” category on Saturday (November 7), with several neighbourhoods recording “severe” pollution ahead of Diwali. The citywide Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 364 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared with 389 on Friday morning.

The improvement came after authorities activated Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The concern now extends beyond the pollution numbers. Forecasts point to worsening air, monitoring stations have reported gaps in their readings and the Supreme Court has questioned why repeated interventions have failed to prevent the annual crisis.

Severe pollution across several neighbourhoods

At 8 am, IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 443, Punjabi Bagh 433 and Narela 409, all in the “severe” category. Cantonment Area and Dhaula Kuan were in the “very poor” band at 315 and 318, respectively. Anand Vihar, at 272, was classified as “poor”, according to the CPCB readings.

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The citywide figure therefore offered only a broad picture of conditions that varied sharply across neighbourhoods. Friday’s 24-hour average AQI was 382, marking a fifth consecutive day in the “very poor” category, Indian Express reported.

Why tougher curbs before AQI crossed 400

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III across Delhi-NCR on November 6, adding restrictions to the Stage I and II measures already in force.

Stage III corresponds to Delhi’s “severe” AQI range of 401-450, but action can be taken in advance when forecasts indicate deterioration. The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System forecast “severe” air quality from November 7 to 9 in its November 6 bulletin.

The restrictions cover dust-generating construction and demolition activities, with exemptions for specified essential projects. BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers face restrictions in Delhi and the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Sonipat.

According to the Environment Ministry’s September 29 account of the revised GRAP schedule, Sonipat was added to these vehicle curbs. The revised framework also explicitly restricts entry into Delhi of diesel BS-IV and older light and medium goods vehicles registered outside the capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said schools up to Class 5 would have to operate in hybrid mode, combining online and physical classes.

Monitoring gaps complicate the pollution picture

Even as restrictions tightened, parts of Delhi’s monitoring network failed to provide continuous data.

An analysis of CPCB records by Indian Express found gaps at at least 11 stations on Friday, amounting to 22 missing hourly PM2.5 readings and 27 missing PM10 readings. Seven affected stations had gaps for both pollutants; four had gaps for one.

IIT Delhi, Nangloi and NSIT Dwarka also experienced periods when all monitored air-quality and weather parameters were unavailable. The report identified 144 missing PM2.5 readings and 282 missing PM10 readings across the network during the week. ITO’s PM10 monitor had an 86-hour gap between November 1 and November 4.

These were interruptions of varying lengths, rather than 11 stations being offline throughout Friday.

The gaps matter because CPCB’s AQI methodology requires data for at least three pollutants, including PM2.5 or PM10 and a minimum of 16 hours of data for calculating a pollutant sub-index. Insufficient coverage can prevent calculation of a station’s overall AQI, leaving residents with an incomplete account of local conditions.

Supreme Court puts traffic under scrutiny

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the persistence of heavy traffic and vehicular pollution despite existing controls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant highlighted congestion on roads linking Delhi with neighbouring NCR cities, Indian Express reported. The court’s observations put everyday urban emissions alongside the seasonal debate over crop-residue burning.

A CAQM status report cited during the hearing estimated stubble burning’s contribution at around 14% on November 5. That was a date-specific estimate, not a fixed share for the entire pollution season.

The bench suggested purchasing agricultural residue at predetermined prices to give farmers an economic reason to retain it. It also drew attention to poorer residents and outdoor workers who remain exposed while earning their livelihoods.

The immediate outlook remains difficult. IITM’s November 6 bulletin forecast a sharp fall in Delhi’s ventilation index on November 8, signalling weaker conditions for dispersing pollutants. Saturday morning’s lower AQI therefore offers limited reassurance ahead of Diwali, with both enforcement and dependable monitoring facing an urgent test.