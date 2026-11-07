In its latest filings under the US’s Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), American lobbying firm SHW Partners LLC, helmed by President Donald Trump’s aide Jason Miller, has listed eight phone calls arranged between senior White House officials and the Indian government in May-June this year to discuss “India-US relations” as part of its “political activities”.

India signed Miller’s firm in April 2025, and the lobbying contract was renewed for another year in April this year. However, on June 23, the contract was terminated after Miller joined the Trump administration as a “special government employee”.

The FARA requires “agents of foreign principals” who are engaged in political activities to make periodic public disclosure of their relationship, activities and financial compensation.

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According to SHW Partners LLC, in May, ahead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India, phone calls were arranged between the Indian side and senior White House officials including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Deputy NSA Michael Needham and Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Gene Lange.

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In June, after Rubio’s visit, there were calls between the Indian side and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Assistant to the President for Policy Walker Barrett, and Director of White House Office of Communications Steven Cheung.

The company, in its filings, has also listed two “embassy events” with Rubio on May 23 and 24. Rubio was in India from May 23 to May 26, during which he attended the America @250 events hosted by the US Embassy.

Miller, too, was in New Delhi at the time.

The contract, signed by the Indian Embassy in Washington with Miller, involved a monthly payout of $150,000. The scope of work included “strategic counsel, tactical planning and government relations assistance on policy matters before the US government, the US Congress, state governments, academic institutions, think tanks, and other relevant stakeholders,” as per the documents.

Following Trump’s re-election, the Indian Embassy hired two major lobbying firms helmed by those seen as part of the President’s inner circle. The other firm was Mercury Public Affairs, signed at a monthly retainership of $75,000, with Bryan Lanza, communications director for Trump’s transition team, in its core team. Susie Wiles, now Trump’s Chief of Staff, was also a registered lobbyist with the firm until late 2024.

In its filings, Mercury has listed a post on X by Trump, greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest serving Prime Minister in June this year, among other things.