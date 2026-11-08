There are few things in golf more predictable than an unpredictable bounce, a three-putt from six feet and a playing partner who insists that his ball was definitely in play when it has disappeared into the thickest patch of rough on the golf course. But perhaps the most predictable feature of the modern game is that a round advertised as a four-hour affair will somehow stretch into five, five-and-a-half or, on particularly memorable occasions, six hours.

I have often wondered what happens to time on a golf course. Does it move differently? Is there some mysterious gravitational force around the 14th tee that slows everything down? Or have golfers collectively decided that the clock is merely a suggestion?

Slow play is one of the great irritants of the game. It tests patience, concentration and, occasionally, the strength of friendships. Yet, strangely enough, almost every golfer complains about it while remaining blissfully unaware that he or she may be contributing to the problem.

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There is a particular breed of golfer who arrives at the tee box, takes a practice swing, steps away, takes another practice swing, checks the alignment, steps away again, looks at the target, consults the wind, perhaps says a small prayer and then finally addresses the ball. By this time, the group behind has had enough time to finish a cup of coffee.

And then comes the actual shot. A magnificent swing, a beautiful follow-through and a ball that travels approximately 40 yards into the trees.

The entire exercise must now be repeated.

I have always believed that golf is a game of rhythm. You need time to think, prepare and execute a shot. Nobody is suggesting that players should run around the course swinging at anything that moves. But there is a difference between taking your time and taking everybody else’s time as well.

One of the biggest contributors to slow play is the search for lost balls. Now, I understand the emotional attachment. Some golfers seem to believe that the ball they have just hit into the jungle is an extension of their personality. They will search behind trees, under bushes and occasionally in places where even the grounds staff would hesitate to venture.

The rules allow a maximum of three minutes to search for a lost ball. Yet, some players appear to interpret this as three minutes per bush, three minutes per tree and an additional three minutes for emotional closure.

I have seen golfers spend more time looking for a ball worth a few hundred rupees than they would spend looking for their car keys. At some point, you have to accept that the ball has decided to retire.

Then there is the ritual of marking, lifting, cleaning, replacing and remarking the ball on the green. Putting is an art, and nobody should be rushed into making a decision. But there are players who study a putt from every conceivable angle. They crouch behind the ball, walk around the hole, inspect the slope from the other side and sometimes look at it from a position that suggests they are trying to understand the curvature of the Earth.

By the time they finally putt, the grass has probably grown a little.

The irony is that many of these players are not necessarily better putters. In fact, some of the most elaborate pre-shot routines I have witnessed have produced some of the most spectacular three-putts. Golf has a wonderful way of reminding us that spending more time thinking about a shot does not necessarily make the shot better.

Of course, professionals are not entirely innocent when it comes to slow play. We have all watched tournaments where a player takes what seems like an eternity over a crucial shot. There are reasons for this at the highest level. The stakes are enormous, every shot matters, and the consequences of a mistake can be career-changing. But even at the professional level, there is a growing recognition that the game needs to move at a more reasonable pace.

For the amateur golfer, however, the stakes are rather different. Most of us are not playing for a cheque that could change our lives. We are playing for a trophy, a little pride, perhaps a few side bets and, most importantly, the right to remind our friends about that one birdie for the next six months.

Which brings me to another interesting phenomenon: the golfer who cannot decide whose turn it is to play.

Everyone stands around looking at each other. Someone asks, “Are you ready?” The other person replies, “You go ahead.” The first person insists, “No, no, you are away.” And so begins a diplomatic negotiation that would put international peace talks to shame.

There are simple ways to make a round move faster. Be ready when it is your turn. Start thinking about your next shot while others are playing, provided it is safe to do so. Walk briskly between shots. Keep an extra ball handy. Mark your scorecard when you are not holding up the group. And if you are searching for a ball, let the group behind play through rather than turning the entire golf course into a crime-scene investigation.

The Ready Golf concept is particularly useful for amateur players. It encourages golfers to play when they are ready, rather than rigidly waiting for the player furthest from the hole, provided it is safe and does not interfere with another player’s shot. It is a simple idea, but one that could save an astonishing amount of time.

There is also the question of etiquette. Golf is built on respect, not just for the rules but for fellow competitors and the course itself. Holding up an entire field because you want to spend another five minutes calculating the perfect angle for a 90-yard wedge is hardly sporting.

And if you are playing in a group that is consistently falling behind, perhaps it is worth accepting that the problem may not be the group ahead. It could be you.

I have played enough golf to know that the game is already difficult enough without adding unnecessary complications. You can hit a terrible shot in five seconds or a terrible shot after five minutes of preparation. The result is usually the same, except that in the latter case you have also irritated three other people.

My advice is simple: enjoy the walk, enjoy the company, take your time when it matters, but don’t confuse a leisurely game with an endurance event.

After all, golf is supposed to be a four-hour escape from the pressures of everyday life. It is not meant to become a six-hour reminder of them.

And if you happen to find yourself on the 18th tee after six hours, with the sun disappearing and your playing partners looking ready to file a missing-person complaint, remember one thing.

The only thing worse than a six-hour round is realising that you still have to add up the scores, settle the bets and listen to the fellow who has been telling everyone since the 10th hole that he is having the round of his life.

That, unfortunately, is a punishment no handicap system has yet managed to address.

Rahil Gangjee is a professional golfer, sharing through this column what life on a golf course is like