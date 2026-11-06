The Supreme Court of India (SC) has identified vehicular emissions as a major contributor to Delhi-NCR’s worsening air pollution, warning that the region needs immediate, medium-term and long-term action as the Air Quality Index approaches the severe threshold of 400.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant also questioned the impact of bumper-to-bumper traffic and the large number of vehicles entering the capital from across the country.

The observations came as Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 391 on Friday, with 30 of the city’s 59 monitoring stations recording “severe” air quality. Rohini recorded the worst reading at 475, followed by IIT Delhi at 472.

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‘AQI is already touching 400’

Hearing a suo motu case on the regulatory framework for air pollution, the bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said authorities must focus first on bringing pollution down from dangerously high levels rather than discussing distant targets.

“We keep talking, sometimes make statements and suggestions, but the point is that AQI is already touching 400,” the CJI said.

The court added, “Let’s not talk of utopia of 100 or less. First try to bring it down from 400. Let’s concentrate on severe and very severe.”

Vehicles in focus

The CJI said the volume and movement of vehicles on Delhi’s roads, particularly those connecting the capital with Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, were a central part of the problem.

“Major cause is vehicular pollution. Look at the roads in Delhi, connecting to NCR. The kind of bumper-to-bumper vehicles are going,” the CJI observed.

He also noted that vehicles from across the country enter Delhi, making it difficult to monitor their condition or emissions. “Even if a vehicle comes in for two hours, the damage is done,” he said.

The court also linked festive-season travel and gift exchanges to increased vehicular movement, saying a “cultural shift” was needed to address the annual pollution crisis.

Stubble burning and farmers

On stubble burning, the court stressed the need to educate farmers about machines and the economics of not burning crop residue. It suggested that farmers would stop the practice once they understood its financial implications.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, the amicus curiae, told the court that stubble burning contributed 14 per cent to Delhi’s pollution on November 5. She argued that transport, energy consumption and waste burning were also major local sources that needed attention.

The court indicated that the procurement price for crop stubble should be announced well in advance and that a management system should be provided to gram panchayats.

Poor people are the sufferers

The bench cautioned against blaming economically weaker sections for the pollution crisis. It noted that Diwali is an important period for people dependent on seasonal work and festival-related livelihoods.

“Poor people do not generate any pollution. They are the sufferers. It is those who can afford it and those who can contribute to it,” the CJI remarked.

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Schools and next hearing

On a plea seeking closure of physical classes, or hybrid classes for students of all age groups, if AQI crosses a specified level, the court said it would rely on expert opinion rather than issue an immediate direction.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre and other authorities, said the regulatory framework covers five major sectors: industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, construction and demolition dust, road dust and stubble burning. She cited restrictions on certain vehicles, geo-tagging of pollution-under-control certificates and action against visibly polluting vehicles based on complaints received through apps and social media.

The court said it would pass orders and take up the matter again on November 16, after the Diwali vacation.

Delhi’s air worsens before Diwali

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi may record its first severe air-quality day of the season on Friday, with hazardous conditions expected to persist until November 8, Diwali. Peak stubble-burning activity and firecracker emissions could add further to the pollution load.

The Decision Support System for Air Quality Management estimated that stubble burning contributed around 15.6 per cent of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Thursday, with its share projected to rise to 19.2 per cent on Friday before declining over the weekend. Transport emissions are expected to account for a larger share.