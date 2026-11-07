Private offices in Gurugram are facing inspections over a compulsory 50% work-from-home (WFH) requirement to curb regional pollution. The district administration has served show-cause notices on two law firms after their offices allegedly surpassed the permitted attendance limit, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The action follows a November 3 order from Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh directing private establishments to restrict physical attendance between November 5 and November 20.

Why were the law firms served notices?

According to The Indian Express, the Badshahpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate issued notices on November 5 after a surprise inspection at two law firms located on Golf Course Road.

The report also mentioned that inspectors found around 87 employees present at one office with 117 staff and 160 at another with 262 employees. These figures indicate around 74% and 61% physical attendance, respectively, surpassing the 50% limit

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Both firms were asked to explain their attendance figures within 24 hours. The firms were asked to produce biometric records, duty rosters, employee strength and details of staff working remotely.

The notices cautioned that unsatisfactory explanations could result in proceedings under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021. A show-cause notice, however, does not establish a violation or mean that a penalty has been charged.

“Directions issued by the CAQM to mitigate air pollution must be followed in letter and spirit,” Singh stated, as quoted by The Indian Express. He also further added that monitoring teams were monitoring establishments and would issue further notices for suspected violations.

Where does the 50% WFH restriction apply?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in its October 30, 2026 order, instructed the state government and private offices to operate with no more than half their workforce physically present from November 5 to November 20.

The order spans Delhi and five NCR districts: Gurugram, Sonipat, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad. Remaining employees must work from home, except at industrial establishments and essential services where the arrangement is not feasible.

Explaining its decision, CAQM mentioned that historical pollution data showed recurring deterioration during early and mid-November. “The objective of the proposed intervention is to reduce the emission load at source and minimise the accumulation of pollutants,” the Commission stated.

The order also curtails dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction across NCR, including road projects and highways. The exempting critical infrastructure like Railways, hospitals, Metro services and water supply.

The Delhi Chief Minister’s Office recently shared on X about a 50% WFH arrangement from November 1 to January 31, with essential services exemptions. It also announced double parking charges from November 1 to February 28, excluding Delhi Metro Rail Corporation parking facilities.

The post also mentioned staggered timings from 8:30 am to 5 pm for Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices and 10 am to 6:30 pm for Delhi government offices.