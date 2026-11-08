Online festive sales have fallen short of even the industry’s muted expectations, which were already tempered by rising input costs that pushed up prices across categories and left little room for discounts. Gross merchandise value (GMV) in the run-up to Diwali grew 13-15% year-on-year (y-o-y), against the 20-25% growth industry analysts and executives had expected. While festive shoppers shifted their spending to lower-priced categories such as home decor, fashion, footwear, beauty and personal care, and grocery, growth in these could not make up for the value lost to the slowdown in smartphones, laptops and large appliances, multiple industry analysts and executives FE spoke to said.

Last year’s festive GMV had grown 25% over the 2024 season to Rs 1.2 lakh crore, helped by GST rate cuts that took effect a day before the sales opened in September 2025 and set off a rush of big-ticket buying. That followed growth of 16% in 2023 and 19% in 2024. This year marks the first slowdown in growth in three years and the slowest festive growth in at least five years, according to industry estimates.

The biggest drag on sales value came from smartphones, estimated to account for 24-25% of GMV in the run-up to this Diwali, against about 30% expected before the season began and 35.2% of last year’s festive GMV.

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Higher prices driven by the memory crisis kept many shoppers away from new phones, and even EMI schemes and bank offers failed to pull them back, analysts said. “We thought EMIs, or bank offers would push sales, but nothing clicked there. Smartphones and laptops actually did worse than what we expected, that’s where the biggest drop is,” said Satish Meena, founder of Datum Intelligence.

Apple’s flagship launch also saw it skipping the base iPhone version, leaving no affordable entry option for most aspirants. Older iPhone models, which typically become cheaper after a launch, did not get cheaper either, Meena said.

Much of this year’s growth came from higher order volumes rather than purchases of higher-value products. Orders rose at least 10-15% over the same period last year, according to industry estimates, as shoppers spread their spending across lower-priced categories like home decor, fashion, footwear, beauty and personal care, and grocery.

These categories contribute far less to GMV per order. Fashion orders, for instance, had an average selling price of Rs 1,643 between September 1 and October 31, with half priced below Rs 1,000, according to data from Reliance-owned commerce platform Fynd.

Grocery recorded the fastest growth, at about 40% over last year’s festive period, according to Datum Intelligence. However, more than 75% of the category’s sales, along with festive gifting, has moved to quick commerce, the firm said.

Discounts did little to bring shoppers back to big-ticket categories. Discounting across horizontal e-commerce platforms remained moderate. Discounting on smartphones, laptops, electronics and large appliances was 35-40% lower than last year, as brands had little room to cut prices amid rising input costs, analysts said.

Most categories had entered the festive sales season at prices well above last year’s sale levels. To bring prices back to last year’s sales levels, platforms would have needed price cuts of about 29% on laptops, 10% on air conditioners, 9% on smartphones, and 5% on clothing, according to data from 1digitalstack.ai.

Fashion, which has more room for discounting, is the exception in offering deeper price cuts than last year. The average discount on fashion orders rose to 46% this festive season from 34% last year, with nearly half of all orders sold at 50% off or more, Fynd’s data shows. Flipkart’s average fashion discount rose to 47% from 29%, Ajio’s to 60% from 47% and Tata CLiQ’s to 50% from 33%.

The shift towards a higher volume of lower-value orders has also squeezed margins for platforms and brands. Higher fuel costs and returns have added to the pressure. Petrol and diesel prices have risen 7.8-8.6% since mid-May, pushing up delivery costs. Among fashion orders tracked by Fynd, return rates rose to 14.9% from 11% last year for clothing and to 10.5% from 6% for footwear.

With brands having held back price increases through the festive season to protect volumes, consumers are likely to see higher prices after Diwali. These increases could reach the market in December or January, across categories including FMCG products, analysts said.

“You will see some price increase post-festive, because some of the cost increase has not even been passed on to the customer to protect festive sales,” Meena said.