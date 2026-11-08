A senior executive once described a curious productivity problem. His team had spent months redesigning a process, standardising approvals and creating a digital workflow. The system worked as intended. Yet employees had quietly developed their own ways of getting the same work done faster. Some were using AI tools, some were relying on informal networks, while others had simply found ways around steps they considered unnecessary. The formal process remained intact. The way work was actually getting done had begun to move elsewhere.

This is becoming an important question for corporate India. Organisations have traditionally been built around processes. People are hired into roles, trained on systems, given authority within defined boundaries and expected to operate through established workflows. That architecture brought scale, control and predictability. Technology is now giving individuals capabilities that were once concentrated within departments. An employee can analyse data, create a presentation, write code, automate a repetitive task or conduct research with tools that may be available on a laptop. The institution still provides capital, reputation, customers, intellectual property, infrastructure and governance. But it no longer has exclusive control over how work gets done.

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The change is particularly visible among younger employees. They have entered professional life in an environment where consumers routinely switch platforms when something is inconvenient and where technology rapidly removes friction from everyday tasks. They are often less patient with internal processes that require several layers to accomplish something that can be completed in minutes elsewhere. Artificial intelligence has accelerated this instinct. A young professional may experiment with a new tool before the organisation has finished discussing whether such a tool should be used at all.

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This does not mean every workaround is desirable. Some create genuine risks around confidentiality, accuracy, cybersecurity, compliance and accountability. But a workaround can also be useful intelligence. When capable employees repeatedly find ways around a process, management should ask what the behaviour reveals about the process itself. A system can be perfectly

compliant on paper while employees have quietly stopped believing it is the best way to work.

This matters because the informal organisation has always existed alongside the formal one. People have always found shortcuts, built relationships across departments and created ways of solving problems that were never captured in the process manual. Technology has simply made the informal organisation more capable. An individual can now create capabilities that once required a team, a specialist function or several layers of approval. The question for leadership is whether these capabilities are being recognised, governed and incorporated, or merely suppressed.

This is where the issue enters the boardroom. A board may approve an AI strategy after several presentations on technology, risk and investment, while employees across the organisation are already using AI every day. Management may believe a particular workflow is essential because its dashboards show that the process is being followed. A conversation with employees can reveal that people are complying with the formal system while doing the real work through another route. The gap between those two realities can contain both a risk and an opportunity.

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A board should, therefore, be curious about where employees are working around the organisation. Which processes are people avoiding even when they remain technically compliant? Where has technology allowed an individual to do something that previously required an entire function? What are employees building for themselves because the organisation has been too slow to provide it? Which workarounds improve productivity, and which quietly weaken controls? These are questions about organisational design as much as employee behaviour. The answer will also require a more mature approach to younger employees. Gen Z should not be romanticised as a generation that automatically understands the future, any more than seniority should be confused with foresight. A 25-year-old may have a better instinct for how a younger customer uses technology but little understanding of the commercial history behind a strategic decision. A seasoned executive may understand that history intimately while being less exposed to the tools and behaviours reshaping the workplace. Each sees a different part of the picture.

This is where ‘reverse apprenticeship’ becomes more useful than the familiar idea of reverse mentoring. Younger employees can bring proximity to emerging technology, changing consumer behaviour and new workplace habits. Senior leaders bring context, judgment and an understanding of consequences. The exchange is valuable when both sides are willing to learn. The younger employee may discover why a seemingly inefficient control exists. The senior leader may discover that a process once considered essential has become an obstacle to good work.

There is a deeper leadership challenge beneath all this. People inside organisations learn what happens when they question established ways of working. They notice which executives welcome uncomfortable information and which prefer conformity. They understand which experiments receive encouragement and which are treated as deviations. Over time, employees can become very good at following the official process while finding unofficial ways to make it work. That can leave management believing that the organisation is operating as designed when much of its adaptability is actually happening beneath the surface.

For boards, this makes employee behaviour an increasingly useful source of strategic information. The question is not whether everyone is following the rules. It is whether the rules, processes and structures still make sense in the environment in which the company now operates.

Corporate India has spent decades building institutions capable of scale. The next challenge is making those institutions capable of adaptation without losing the controls that make them trustworthy. That requires management to understand where work is moving, why it is moving there and what that movement says about the organisation.

The most useful question for a board may, therefore, no longer be simply whether employees are following the process. It may be more uncomfortable: What have our employees stopped needing us for?

The author is corporate adviser & independent director on corporate boards