The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees by three percent.

The revised rate, effective from July 1, 2026, is expected to provide financial relief to lakhs of employees ahead of Diwali.

The revised DA will be paid along with the November 2026 salary, according to the announcement. The government has also decided to credit arrears for the four-month period from July to October into employees’ provident fund accounts.

The beneficiaries include staff in aided educational and technical institutions, regular and full-time employees of urban local bodies, work-charged employees, and those serving on UGC pay scales.

Advertisement

With the revision, eligible employees will receive DA at the rate of 63%. While the increased allowance will be reflected in their November salaries, the arrears for the preceding four months will be deposited separately into their provident fund accounts.

The decision comes ahead of Diwali, when the additional allowance is expected to offer a boost to employees’ earnings. The government has not specified in the announcement the total financial outgo arising from the DA revision.

Yogi government distributes appointment letters to 4,543 police personnel

Separately, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over appointment letters to 4,543 newly selected Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders at an event in Lucknow.

In a post on X, the chief minister said the appointments had been made through a fair and transparent recruitment process under the government’s ‘Mission Rozgar’ initiative.

He said the state government’s effort to provide appointment letters to young people would continue.

“Under the ‘Mission Rozgar’, appointment letters were handed over today in Lucknow to 4,543 newly selected Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders in UP Police through a fair and transparent recruitment process,” Adityanath wrote.

He added that the process of providing employment opportunities to the state’s youth would continue under the government.