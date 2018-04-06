Mumbai shocker! Woman molested by man on local train as passengers watch; video goes viral

(Source: VideoGrab)

In a shocking incident reported from Mumbai, a woman was molested by a man who then tried to strangle her on a local train on Thursday night. The incident took place in the moving train’s handicapped compartment as the other passengers watched. None of the passengers tried to stop the man or pulled the chain of the train. The video of the incident was posted on social media and is being shared widely across various platforms.

The couple were reportedly friends and had an altercation in a coach meant for handicapped onboard a CST-bound train between Kalyan and Dadar. The incident reportedly took place between 11 PM and 11:22 PM. The assault was caught on camera by a co-passenger. In this video, the man can be seen trying to overpower the woman as she tries to fight back. She even comes dangerously close to the train door, which was open.

The co-passengers informed the Dadar police who then arrested the man. A case of attempt to murder and molestation has reportedly been filed against the man.

The man was identified as Rafique Shaikh who reportedly owed the woman a large amount of money. The duo got into a fight on the issue, following which the man molested and then tried to strangle the woman.

In the video, Shaikh can be seen dragging the woman by the hair. He will be produced before a railway court on Friday.

One of the passengers on the train told a leading daily that he asked the guard to pull the emergency alarm, but the latter did not respond. “I being 90% disabled could not do much to help as there was a threat to my life if I intervened. I asked the security person, who was in the ladies compartment, to pull the emergency alarm but he did not respond,” he said.