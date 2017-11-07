IGI Airport in Delhi closes runway for three days; check out timings

A runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi was today closed for three days. The airport’s runway 11/29 closed from 12 am on November to 7 am on November 10 for maintenance. (Representative image by Reuters)

A runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi was today closed for three days. The airport’s runway 11/29 closed from 12 am on November to 7 am on November 10 for maintenance. It has been learnt that two runways 10/28 and 09/27 will accommodate the extra load. October 30, Delhi airport operator DIAL had said one runway would be shut for three days starting from November 7 to carry out maintenance work. The closing of the runway — 11/29 — at the airport, the busiest in the country, is likely to impact flight operations, according to reports.

“Runway 11/29 of IGI Airport of New Delhi will remain closed for maintenance for three days from 0001 hours on November 7 to 0700 hours on November 10. The scheduled time was chosen after a careful evaluation by Airport Operator in close consultation with Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the airlines,” DIAL had said in a statement. Earlier, airline sources had said there would be curtailment of operations and many flights would have to be rescheduled on account of closure of one runway, according to report.

In the statement, DIAL had said time of closing the runway was jointly agreed from the perspective of safety and operational reliability. “During the maintenance, the airfield capacity will be lowered to 45 air traffic movements per hour. The airport operator has revised the slot allocations in consultation with all the airlines,” it added. In 2016-17, the airport handled 57.7 million passengers. DIAL is a consortium led by the GMR group. Other stakeholders are AAI and Germany’s Fraport.