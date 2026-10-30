Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst: A glacial lake outburst in Bhutan triggered flood alerts in northern West Bengal and Assam, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents from vulnerable areas along the Sankosh river. Disaster response teams mobilised while authorities monitor the downstream impact of the surge, which damaged roads and infrastructure in Bhutan.

The outburst was reported on Thursday evening (October 29) at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan’s Gasa district. According to an ANI report, floodwaters entered the Mo Chhu river system, raising concerns about a sudden increase in the Sankosh’s water level downstream in India.

In West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, officials said approximately 4,000–5,000 people had been moved into shelters, with more than 6,000 others relocated to safer areas.

No injuries or deaths had been reported in the affected Bhutanese area in the accounts available on Friday morning. However, damage around the Gasa Tshachu hot springs and disruption to the road towards Laya highlighted the flood’s force upstream.

Thousands leave vulnerable settlements in North Bengal

Precautionary evacuations began on Thursday night in settlements along the Sankosh. The focus in Alipurduar included Kumargram and nearby riverbank areas, where residents were warned about the possibility of rapidly rising water.

Alipurduar Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Shaw told ANI that school buildings were being used as relief centres.

“We have already moved approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people into shelters, utilising school buildings as relief centres. Additionally, more than 6,000 people have been relocated to safe areas,” he said.

#WATCH | Alipurduar, West Bengal: On the preparedness for the effect of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan, SP Amit Kumar Shaw said, "First of all, I would like to tell the residents of the district that there is absolutely no need to panic. The situation is currently under control. We are in constant touch with the authorities in Bhutan. Our police team, the District Magistrate (DM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) with their respective teams, along with all relevant agencies and stakeholders are working together in close coordination. Our SDRF team is present, and an NDRF team is also on its way. A Civil Defence team is also deployed. We have already moved approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people into shelters, utilizing school buildings as relief centers. Additionally, more than 6,000 people have been relocated to safe areas…based on the current flow of water—and the latest information we have received—the intensity has decreased slightly, but we remain on high alert…the police, the DM’s office, and the BDO’s office have made arrangements for dry food and drinking water. We have also ensured that other necessities, such as toilet facilities, are provided. We will wait to see what the situation looks like in two hours. We are fully prepared and ready to handle any emergency that may arise. A red alert is currently in effect for the Sankosh river system…over the next few hours, we expect to see water flowing through the Sankosh River, likely accompanied by dead fish, as well as large pieces of wood and concrete debris…" — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026

Shaw added that the administration had arranged dry food, drinking water and toilet facilities for those moved out of vulnerable areas. He appealed to residents not to panic, saying police and district officials were coordinating with Bhutanese authorities and disaster response agencies.

The evacuations were precautionary. A flood alert and the movement of residents to shelters should not be confused with confirmation that all threatened settlements had been inundated.

Disaster response teams mobilised

State Disaster Response Force personnel and Civil Defence teams were deployed in the area, while a National Disaster Response Force team was en route. Nisith Pramanik said residents living along the Sankosh and its tributaries had been alerted to move away from vulnerable locations.

“Water from the lake is overflowing and flowing downstream into the Mo Chhu River, heading toward the Sankosh River. Residents living along the Sankosh River and its tributaries have been alerted; they are advised to move to a safe distance immediately to ensure their safety,” he told ANI.

As per the estimation, the surge could take several hours to reach the plains. Those estimates were issued during the initial response and should not be treated as a current countdown or a precise prediction for individual locations.

Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista also urged residents in the Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars to remain vigilant and follow official advisories. His warning asked people living in the Sankosh catchment and connected tributaries to move to safe zones.

A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) has been reported at Lemthang in Bhutan. The overflowing water from the lake is flowing downwards through the Mofu River towards the Sunkosh River. Therefore, everyone living in the catchment areas of the Sunkosh River and all its connected tributaries have been informed to move to a safe distance immediately to protect their lives. Everyone in our Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region are requested to stay alert. — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) October 29, 2026

Assam watches for downstream effects

Assam also stepped up monitoring, focusing on Dhubri district and the possibility of a sudden rise in the Sankosh. According to the supplied account, the Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the situation was being closely monitored and that the Dhubri district administration was on the ground preparing for possible downstream effects.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority spokesperson said the Sankosh’s water level was steady as of 6.30 am on Friday (October 30). That was a time-specific observation, rather than an indication that the potential threat had passed.

We are closely monitoring the possible impact of the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan across all vulnerable revenue circles of Dhubri and Kokrajhar. Our teams are also in constant contact with the NDRF and other agencies, and are ready to respond if needed. Residents are requested to stay alert, follow official updates and cooperate with local officials. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 30, 2026

A Union government advisory warned of a possible sudden rise in the Sankosh and called for precautionary measures in downstream areas of West Bengal and Assam.

Flood damages Bhutan’s hot springs area and access road

In Bhutan, the flood affected Gasa Tshachu, a popular natural hot-spring destination. Reports said infrastructure around the site had been washed away, although the full extent of damage was not immediately clear. A stretch of the road towards Laya was also washed away, leaving it impassable. The road was closed to traffic until further notice, disrupting access to the remote region.

The supplied reports also raised concern that two Bailey bridges may have been swept away. That damage remained unconfirmed in the initial accounts, with darkness and strong currents hampering assessment.

People have been evacuated from the affected Bhutanese area before the floodwaters arrived, helping prevent casualties.

Shintaphu Lake identified as the source

The media reports identified the source as Shintaphu Lake, below Wakila Mountain in Bhutan’s Gasa district. The name also appeared as “Sintaphu”.

The Mo Chhu catchment forms part of the river system that becomes the Sankosh downstream. This connection explains why an outburst in Bhutan prompted warnings for riverside settlements across the border in India.

Officials continued to monitor the river even as the supplied account reported a slight reduction in the intensity of the upstream flow. Police also warned that approaching floodwater could carry debris, including large pieces of wood and other material.