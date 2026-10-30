Several parts of India are expected to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms and strong winds on Saturday, October 30, even as Cyclone Arnab has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned about extremely heavy showers in northern Bihar, while Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim may also experience heavy downpours. Meanwhile, overnight rainfall brought cooler conditions over the Andaman Sea and is likely to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast in the coming days.

As per IMD’s latest update, the depression remaining from very severe cyclonic storm Arnab weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over central Chhattisgarh and nearby Odisha at 5:30 pm.

In its latest post on X, the IMD stated, “The Depression (Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Arnab’) over Central Chhatishgarh and adjoining Odisha moved nearly northwards and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over central parts of Chhattisgarh and adjoining Odisha at 1730 hrs IST of 29th October, 2026.”

The Met Department further added, “It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a low-pressure area over Northeast Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood during next 24 hours.”

The IMD also confirmed that this was its final special update related to Arnab’s remnant system.

Why did Cyclone Arnab weaken? Odisha records heavy rainfall

As per IMD, Arnab weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm on October 28. It subsequently weakened into a deep depression late at night and a depression on October 29 before transforming into a well-marked low-pressure area.

Cyclones normally weaken after moving inland because they lose access to warm ocean waters, which supply the heat and moisture needed to sustain them. Increased friction over land can also lead to disrupt their circulation.

However, weakening wind speeds do not necessarily mean an immediate end to downpours.

The IMD also recorded exceptional rainfall in Odisha during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on October 29. Patrapur in Ganjam district recorded 546 mm, followed by Sorada at 503 mm, Mahendragarh at 458 mm and Udaygiri at 462 mm.

Heavy rainfall alert warning: Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other states to watch

The IMD has predicted extremely heavy downpours at isolated places in northern Bihar on October 30. Heavy to very heavy showers are also expected in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal and sub-Himalayan.

Jharkhand and northeastern Vidarbha may get isolated heavy rainfall, whereas Uttarakhand is also expected to witness heavy rains.

Under the influence of a western disturbance, isolated hailstorms are predicted in Uttarakhand, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi on October 30.

The Weather Department has also warned of thunderstorms over Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana, with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph.

In the eastern region, isolated very heavy showers are likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 30, whereas heavy rain is projected in part of Odisha on November 1 and very heavy rainfall on November 2.

Delhi-NCR weather: Overnight rain brings cooler conditions, AQI improves

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi overnight, bringing cooler weather to the national capital. Latest visuals shared by ANI from Jamia, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and Lajpat Nagar show rainfall across the city.

As per the latest update from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 133 (Moderate) at 4 am on Friday, October 30, in comparison to readings above 200 (Poor) on Wednesday and Thursday.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, predicting rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning. Light to moderate downpours are likely in parts of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad on October 30.

Weather conditions are forecast to improve from October 31, with partly cloudy skies predicted before mainly clear conditions on November 1-2.

Fresh weather system: Andhra Pradesh coast in focus

A separate low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea is expected to develop into a depression around October 31.

In its October 29 update, the IMD stated, “Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and continue to move west-northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 2 days.” Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may experience isolated very heavy rainfall during November 2–3.

Heavy rainfall is also forecast over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, and south interior Karnataka during November 2–3. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive isolated heavy rainfall during November 3–4.

Telangana may experience thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, during November 1–2.

Cyclone Arnab impact: Train cancellations and diversions

Train services have also been affected following Cyclone Arnab. Southern Railway announced five cancellations and seven diversions after water levels rose above the danger mark at Bridge No. 1052 between Jhadupudi and Ichchapuram in Visakhapatnam Division.

Separately, South Coast Railway announced seven cancellations between October 30 and November 1 due to the non-availability of train rakes, along with one short-originating service.

After accounting for one overlapping cancellation, the two advisories cover 11 distinct cancelled train services. Passengers travelling on affected routes should check their train status before starting their journeys.