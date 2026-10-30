Tata Motors has completed the initial settlement of its tender offer for Italian commercial vehicle maker Iveco Group, securing an 89.42% stake and bringing the company into its fold.

The offer, made through Tata Motors’ wholly owned subsidiary TML CV Holdings B.V., was priced at 14.4 Euros per share in cash, including dividends. Following settlement of shares tendered during the initial acceptance period, the subsidiary holds 238.16 million common shares in Iveco, equivalent to 89.42% of its common share capital, excluding treasury shares.

The acceptance period will reopen for five trading days from November 2 to November 6, allowing remaining shareholders another opportunity to tender their shares. Settlement of shares tendered during this period will take place on November 13, Tata Motors and Iveco said in a joint statement. Further steps to complete the acquisition, will be announced in due course, according to the company.

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Tata executives join Iveco board

Following the settlement, Iveco has revised its board composition and corporate governance structure, with Tata Motors chairman N Chandrasekaran appointed chairperson and senior non-executive director. Tata Motors’ chief financial officer P B Balaji and commercial vehicles business head Girish Wagh have also joined the board as non-executive directors.

Olof Persson continues as chief executive officer. Charles Nichols and Guenter Butschek who was Tata Motors CEO from 2016-2021 and is currently a non-executive independent director till 2030 have been appointed independent directors.

The company has also reconstituted its board committees. Nichols will chair the audit committee, Butschek will head the compensation committee, and Wagh will lead the environmental, social and governance (ESG) committee.

As part of the changes, all outstanding special voting shares in Iveco have been repurchased for no consideration, following authorisation by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on October 16. No special voting shares remain outstanding.

Q3 results advanced to November 3

Iveco has advanced the release of its third-quarter 2026 financial results to November 3 from November 5, as previously scheduled.