Reliance Industries reported a 40.64% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 25,548 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 18,165 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and EBITDA during the quarter. Revenue stood at Rs 3,32,861 crore. EBITDA increased 23.9% to Rs 62,409 crore

Its EBITDA margin, however, declined to 17.2% from 17.8% in the corresponding period last year.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries said, “During 2Q FY27, our businesses delivered a strong performance despite a complex operating environment. Commodity markets remained volatile while geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on global supply chains. Against this backdrop, the domestic orientation of our portfolio, combined with operational discipline and versatility of our integrated businesses, helped Reliance navigate external volatility effectively.

Here are key highlights from oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s Q2FY27

1. Jio Platforms revenue rises 11%; subscriber base crosses 542 million

Jio Platforms reported an 11.3% YoY increase in gross revenue to Rs 47,485 crore in Q2 FY27. EBITDA rose 16.6% to Rs 21,879 crore, while profit after tax increased 13.7% to Rs 8,387 crore.

The company’s EBITDA margin expanded 250 basis points year-on-year to 54.1%, supported by revenue growth and operating leverage.

Jio’s total subscriber base reached 542.4 million at the end of September, up 7.1% from a year earlier. The company added 9.1 million net subscribers during the quarter.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased 3.5% YoY to Rs 218.8, compared with Rs 211.4 in the year-ago quarter. Monthly data consumption per customer rose 14.2% to 44.2 GB.

Jio also crossed the 300-million mark in its 5G mobility subscriber base and reached 30 million fixed broadband subscribers during the quarter.

This quarter’s result marked the first result of Jio Platform’s after completing its Rs 30,188-crore initial public offering (IPO) on October 28, 2026. “With over 22x subscription, and strong listing appreciation, the issue has set multiple global benchmarks. JPL is now India’s second largest company,” Mukesh Ambani said.

2. O2C business delivers record performance

Reliance’s Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) revenue increased 44.2% YoY, driven by a sharp rise in crude oil and product prices. Crude prices rose 40.6% during the quarter, while transportation fuel prices increased 50-78%. Prices of most downstream chemical products also climbed 25-35%.

The segment’s EBITDA increased 67.9% YoY to Rs 25,203 crore. Higher transportation fuel cracks and improved downstream petrochemical margins supported earnings. However, higher crude premiums, freight costs and under-recoveries in domestic fuel retail weighed on performance.

“Our O2C business delivered a particularly strong performance this quarter, led by tight fuel markets, improved downstream petrochemical deltas and firm domestic demand. Our ability to optimize feedstock sourcing and product placement along with operations across the value chain enabled us to improve margin capture. This performance underscores the strength and resilience of our O2C business.” Mukesh Ambani said.

3. Reliance Retail revenue grows 6.4%; EBITDA declines

Reliance Retail Ventures reported a 6.4% YoY increase in gross revenue to Rs 91,716 crore. However, EBITDA before a one-time impairment charge declined 8.6% to Rs 6,228 crore.

Its EBITDA margin fell 120 basis points to 7.8%, reflecting investments in digital commerce, input-cost inflation absorbed by the company and a shift in the festive calendar to the December quarter.

The retail business recorded 7% year-on-year growth in transactions despite the shift in major festivals to the third quarter. It opened 303 stores during the quarter, taking its total store count to 19,947.

JioMart recorded 42% revenue growth, supported by higher average order values and a 24% increase in units per order.

4. Oil and gas revenue remains largely flat

Reliance’s Oil and Gas segment reported revenue of Rs 6,020 crore, marginally lower by 0.6% year-on-year. EBITDA declined 2% to Rs 4,901 crore.

Lower production and gas price realisations from the KG-D6 block weighed on revenue. This was partly offset by higher condensate prices and improved coal-bed methane (CBM) prices and volumes.

The company said the average price realised for KG-D6 gas declined to $8.88 per MMBTU in Q2 FY27 from $9.97 per MMBTU in the corresponding quarter last year.

5. Reliance Industries spends Rs 38,153 crore on capex in Q2FY27

Capital expenditure stood at Rs 38,153 crore during the quarter.

Reliance Industries said Capex of Rs 38,153 crore directed towards new energy capacity build-out, retail network densification for hyper local delivery and O2C expansion projects.

“New Energy projects poised for accelerated operationalization in coming quarters,” Reliance Industries said.