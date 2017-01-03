Defence Ministry aims to achieve $2 billion export target: Manohar Parrikar

Addressing the Swachhta Pakhwada in Delhi on Tuesday, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said that the ministry aims to achieve a $2 billion defense export target by the end of the Narendra Modi government’s term. He added that the acquisition of and other equipment has been put on fast-track for the Army and it is likely to get them in 6 months. On India’s relationship with Russia, Parrikar said that the status is much better than it was 2 years ago.
On the appointment of the Army Chief, Parrikar was quoted by ANI as saying, “Set procedure followed, no seniority principal or it would’ve merely been a date based computer job.” The appointment of Lt General Bipin Rawat as the new Army chief had led to a major controversy and had even caused a fierce round of exchanges between the government and the opposition.
The conflict was triggered over the nature of the decision to appoint a junior officer superceding two higher officers in the hierarchy. Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, and Lt Gen P M Harizwas were widely expected to take over as the next chief.