Defence Ministry aims to achieve $2 billion export target: Manohar Parrikar

Addressing the Swachhta Pakhwada in Delhi on Tuesday, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said that the ministry aims to achieve a billion defense export target by the end of the Narendra Modi government’s term. (ANI)

Addressing the Swachhta Pakhwada in Delhi on Tuesday, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said that the ministry aims to achieve a $2 billion defense export target by the end of the Narendra Modi government’s term. He added that the acquisition of and other equipment has been put on fast-track for the Army and it is likely to get them in 6 months. On India’s relationship with Russia, Parrikar said that the status is much better than it was 2 years ago.

We aim to achieve a $2 billion defence export target by the end of this Government’s term: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. pic.twitter.com/6eTh9A7bXb — ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017

Increased power of Northern Comm 4 times from 100cr to 400cr, they can procure directly in case of shortage-Parrikar on bullet proof jackets pic.twitter.com/1JnbWFNMcY — ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017

On the appointment of the Army Chief, Parrikar was quoted by ANI as saying, “Set procedure followed, no seniority principal or it would’ve merely been a date based computer job.” The appointment of Lt General Bipin Rawat as the new Army chief had led to a major controversy and had even caused a fierce round of exchanges between the government and the opposition.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

The conflict was triggered over the nature of the decision to appoint a junior officer superceding two higher officers in the hierarchy. Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, and Lt Gen P M Harizwas were widely expected to take over as the next chief.