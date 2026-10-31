Passengers travelling on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line will now be able to check which coaches are relatively less crowded before their train arrives. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced real-time coach occupancy display on station platforms, helping commuters choose where to board instead of searching for space after the train arrives.

Announcing the official update on X, DMRC stated the facility has been extended to the Pink Line (Line 7), following its implementation on the Magenta Line in 2022. The system is especially useful during morning and evening rush hours, when some coaches tend to be more crowded than others.

How can Delhi Metro passengers check coach crowding?

Passengers can view the details on the Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) screens installed on Pink Line station platforms. As soon as a train arrives, these screens showcase the approximate passenger occupancy percentage of its six coaches, identified as C1, C2, C3, C4, C5 and C6.

Explaining the benefit, DMRC stated that the feature allows passengers to “identify less crowded coaches in advance and move towards them on the platform.” Commuters can also use this information to place themselves near coaches with comparatively lower occupancy, making boarding easy.

How does the real-time occupancy system work?

To estimate passenger occupancy, the system uses load sensors installed in metro coaches, as per DMRC. These sensors measure each coach’s current weight and make a comparison with its empty weight. The difference helps in calculating an approximate passenger load percentage, which is then shown on the platform screens.

DMRC also stated that launching the necessary data interlinking on the Pink Line was technically complicated because of its circular configuration.

How will the facility benefit passengers during peak hours?

The real-time display aims to make boarding more convenient, especially during busy travel periods. By finding out less crowded coaches in advance, passengers can avoid unnecessary movement along the platform and distribute themselves more evenly across the train.

Underlining the time-saving benefit, DMRC mentioned that commuters “no longer need to guess or walk the full length of the platform after the train has arrived to find space.”

As per the corporation, more balanced occupancy can also enhance passenger comfort, reduce crowding in individual coaches and support better utilisation of available train capacity.

Magenta Line introduced the facility in 2022

The Magenta Line (Line 8), interlinking Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West, was the first Delhi Metro corridor to introduce coach-wise occupancy details. DMRC stated that the system has helped passengers make informed boarding decisions and encourage better distribution of passenger load across coaches.

As a result of the response on the Magenta Line, the corporation has now expanded the facility to Pink Line stations. DMRC stated it remains committed to introducing “technology-driven solutions that make metro travel more convenient, comfortable and efficient.”

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Route details

The Pink Line provides services between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, with the Maujpur-Babarpur section forming part of its circular route.