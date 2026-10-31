A woman paid Rs 1.15 lakh to move her belongings from Delhi to Nagaland, but 23 household items never arrived and several appliances were delivered broken. A consumer commission has now awarded the woman Rs 3.5 lakh in compensation, holding both the packers and movers and the platform through which she booked them liable.

According to an Indian Express report, the commission found the movers grossly deficient in service and held the booking platform liable for unfair trade practices. Its findings against the platform centred on a 4.45 service rating, which it said represented the movers as providing good-quality services.

The October 6 order, passed by president Monika A Srivastava and member Kiran Kaushal, followed a complaint that 23 of the 93 household items loaded for transportation were never delivered. An air conditioner, LED television and several other belongings also arrived damaged.

Rs 1.15 lakh paid for a move that went wrong

The woman booked the packers and movers through the platform’s mobile application on September 20, 2020. She wanted to transport her household belongings—including appliances, electronic gadgets, furniture and fixtures—as well as her car from Delhi to Nagaland.

According to her complaint, the company loaded the goods and car onto a truck on September 26. Its proprietor assured her that delivery would be completed within two weeks and accepted responsibility for any loss or damage during transportation.

The woman said she paid Rs 1.15 lakh for the service. But the promised delivery period passed without her receiving all her belongings. Her car arrived on October 23, while the household goods reached her only on November 19, according to the complaint.

Only 70 of 93 household items arrived

When the household consignment was delivered, the woman alleged that it contained only 70 of the 93 items loaded onto the truck. She also said the air conditioner was broken beyond repair. The LED television, crockery, utensils, electronic appliances and other household goods had suffered damage as well.

The Indian Express report added that the woman approached both the movers and the booking platform, but alleged that neither accepted responsibility and that they blamed each other. According to her complaint, the movers’ proprietor later agreed to pay Rs 25,000 for the damaged AC. He also promised to reimburse her for other damaged goods after delivering the missing belongings.

She was told that the remaining 23 items would be sent by courier. They were never delivered. The woman then approached the consumer commission, seeking a refund of the Rs 1.15 lakh service payment and compensation for her losses and mental agony.

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Platform argued it was only a facilitator

The booking platform contested its liability, describing itself as a managed marketplace connecting customers with independent third-party providers of home services. It argued that it acted only as an intermediary or facilitator and could not be required to reimburse the woman for goods allegedly damaged by the movers. Any liability for the loss, it maintained, rested with the transportation company.

The packers and movers company did not appear to contest the complaint despite being served notices.

Why the 4.45 rating mattered

The commission examined the platform’s representation of the movers, including a service rating of 4.45 displayed on its website on September 2, 2020. It observed that the woman must have checked the rating before engaging the company. The commission rejected the platform’s argument that its role as an intermediary was enough to shield it from liability.

“Hence, the plea of opposite party 3 (booking platform) that it is merely an intermediary who provides a common platform from where the consumers can engage the services of a third party cannot absolve it of its liability,” it said.

The finding focused on the platform’s own representation of service quality, rather than merely the fact that it had connected the customer with a third-party provider.

“Opposite party-3 (booking platform), by listing the company of opposite party-1 (movers and packers company) on its website and further rating it to be 4.45, has represented opposite party-1 company to be providing good quality services, which turned out to be false and misleading. This act of the opposite party-3 amounts to an unfair trade practice,” the commission observed.

Photographs supported the damage complaint

The Indian Express report further stated that the woman submitted photographs showing the condition of her appliances. The commission noted that the images showed the LED television and air conditioner damaged or broken and in an irreparable condition.

It held the movers responsible both for failing to deliver all the goods entrusted to them and for delivering some belongings in a damaged state.

“Opposite party-1 (packers and movers company) is found to be grossly deficient in service for not delivering all the goods that were loaded in the Truck and delivering some goods in damaged condition, causing immense loss to the complainant,” the order stated.

How the Rs 3.5 lakh award was divided

The commission imposed separate payment obligations on the two businesses. The movers were directed to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation for the missing and damaged household goods. The booking platform was ordered to pay Rs 50,000 towards mental agony, harassment and litigation costs.

The total compensation awarded was therefore Rs 3.5 lakh. The order distinguished between the movers’ failure to transport and deliver the belongings properly and the platform’s misleading representation of the company’s service quality.