Google is in talks with the US Department of Defence about helping protect data used in President Donald Trump‘s $185 billion Golden Dome missile defence programme, Bloomberg reported. If the discussions move forward, it would mark Google’s first known involvement in Trump’s flagship defence project.

The discussions come at a difficult time for Google’s parent company, Alphabet, which lost more than $500 billion in market value in a single trading session this week after reporting weaker-than-expected search and advertising sales.

What role could Google play in Golden Dome?

According to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the discussions, the Pentagon is planning to bring together several private companies to protect the data systems that support Golden Dome’s main command-and-control software.

The discussions have focused on using Google’s data storage, networking and cybersecurity systems to keep military communications running even if an enemy manages to attack or disrupt regular ground networks or mobile phone towers, Bloomberg reported.

Golden Dome is a $185 billion missile defence programme designed to create a large, multi-layered security system covering both ground-based installations and assets in space.

The system is expected to bring together different defence technologies to detect and respond to potential missile threats.

Several technology companies may be involved

The discussions between Google and the Pentagon are still at an early stage, and the plans could change, Bloomberg reported.

The proposed industry group is expected to include several commercial partners. A US Department of Defence official told Bloomberg that the Pentagon is still examining early proposals. No final decision has been made on how the group will be structured or which companies will be part of it.

The cybersecurity work would also connect with a larger command-and-control system being developed by several defence technology companies. These include Palantir Technologies, Anduril Industries and SpaceX.

The aim is to bring different military systems together on one platform. These include military equipment, radar networks and weapons systems that have traditionally operated separately across different branches of the US armed forces.

This would give the military a shared picture of what is happening across its defence networks, rather than having information spread across separate systems.

Google has expanded its defence business

The discussions also show how Google’s relationship with the US military has changed over the years.

In 2018, Google faced strong protests from its employees over its involvement in Project Maven, a Pentagon artificial intelligence contract. Following the backlash, the company decided to withdraw from the project.

However, Alphabet has gradually expanded its work with the US government since then through separate business units focused on public-sector clients.

In April 2026, Google agreed to deploy its artificial intelligence models for classified defence operations, Bloomberg reported.

Its possible involvement in Golden Dome would mark another step in the company’s growing role in US national security projects.

Alphabet loses more than $500 billion in market value

The discussions with the Pentagon come just days after Alphabet suffered one of the biggest single-day falls in stock market value.

According to Bloomberg, Alphabet shares fell more than 13% on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue from its search and advertising businesses.

The results added to investor concerns about how artificial intelligence could affect Google’s main businesses, particularly its search and advertising operations.

Alphabet’s one-day market value loss was estimated at nearly $500 billion. The fall was among the biggest one-day losses in stock market history, behind only Nvidia’s decline in early 2025.

A possible Golden Dome contract could give Google another source of business as investors closely watch how the company plans to grow beyond its traditional search and advertising operations.

However, the financial details of the discussions have not been disclosed, and there is no confirmation that Google will receive a contract.