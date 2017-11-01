A girl climbed Rahul Gandhi’s van, took selfie with him with arm around his neck, SPG guards stunned; who is she?

It was one rarest of the rare moments. (ANI photo)

It was one rarest of the rare moments. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was doing a road show in Gujarat’s Bharuch on Wednesday. All of a sudden, a girl came and climbed on top of Rahul Gandhi’s van. Not only this but she also took a selfie with him after putting her arm around his neck. Gandhi made sure she got off the van roof safely. The entire incident was caught on camera and the footage is now going viral. Rahul Gandhi is conducting an election campaign in Bharuch to drum up support for Congress party in Gujarat assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi dismissed a World Bank report on India’s improved ‘ease of doing business’ status and asked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to meet small traders to understand the reality. On the first day of his three-day campaign tour of south Gujarat, Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of black money and said demonetisation had destroyed the country’s economy.

Stepping up his attack on the Centre and the BJP-led state government, Gandhi covered a wide range of topics in his public rally, including GST, caste politics and corporate favouritism.

Targeting the finance minister, a day after the release of the World Bank report, he said, “Yesterday Arun Jaitleyji said some foreign organisation has certified that India has considerably improved in ease of doing business.” The FM, Gandhi added, should meet small and mid-sized businessman for 5-10 minutes and ask if the situation had really improved.